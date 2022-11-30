American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Names Laura Norkute Director of Water Qualit...

CAMDEN, N.J. - NOV. 30, 2022 - New Jersey American Water recently announced that Laura Norkute has been named director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance. In this role, Laura will be responsible for New Jersey American Water's environmental initiatives and compliance with water quality and environmental rules and regulations statewide. She will also manage laboratories statewide and develop monitoring programs to ensure adherence to sampling requirements and compliance with local, state, federal, and American Water standards.

"Laura has the experience, determination and vision to lead our water quality and environmental compliance teams," said Tom Shroba, vice president of New Jersey American Water Operations. "Her strong background in a variety of operational and support disciplines will help us continue to provide outstanding water service to our customers across the state."

Norkute has nearly ten years of experience in the water and wastewater industry. Prior to her current role, she served as an Environmental Compliance Manager for American Water, Engineering Project Manager and Operations Project Manager for New Jersey American Water. In these roles, she focused on compliance with water and wastewater standards, emerging contaminant studies, and numerous water treatment and distribution projects. Prior to joining New Jersey American Water, she worked for the Bureau of Water System Engineering at NJ Department of Environmental Protection.

She is a member of the American Water Works Association nationally, as well as the New Jersey section, where she is a past-chair and current member of the Technical Program Committee.

Laura holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree, with a focus on strategy and finance, from Rutgers University. She is also a licensed W-2 water distribution operator and a project management professional.

