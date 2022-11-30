American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Names Laura Norkute Director of Water Qualit...

Advanced search
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

11/30/2022
CAMDEN, N.J. - NOV. 30, 2022 - New Jersey American Water recently announced that Laura Norkute has been named director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance. In this role, Laura will be responsible for New Jersey American Water's environmental initiatives and compliance with water quality and environmental rules and regulations statewide. She will also manage laboratories statewide and develop monitoring programs to ensure adherence to sampling requirements and compliance with local, state, federal, and American Water standards.

"Laura has the experience, determination and vision to lead our water quality and environmental compliance teams," said Tom Shroba, vice president of New Jersey American Water Operations. "Her strong background in a variety of operational and support disciplines will help us continue to provide outstanding water service to our customers across the state."

Norkute has nearly ten years of experience in the water and wastewater industry. Prior to her current role, she served as an Environmental Compliance Manager for American Water, Engineering Project Manager and Operations Project Manager for New Jersey American Water. In these roles, she focused on compliance with water and wastewater standards, emerging contaminant studies, and numerous water treatment and distribution projects. Prior to joining New Jersey American Water, she worked for the Bureau of Water System Engineering at NJ Department of Environmental Protection.

She is a member of the American Water Works Association nationally, as well as the New Jersey section, where she is a past-chair and current member of the Technical Program Committee.

Laura holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree, with a focus on strategy and finance, from Rutgers University. She is also a licensed W-2 water distribution operator and a project management professional.

About New Jersey American Water
New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 30 November 2022


