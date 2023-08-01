CAMDEN, N.J. - August 1, 2023 - New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough issued the following statement today on the passing of Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver:

We are saddened by the passing of Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver. A trailblazer who dedicated her life to community service, it was incredibly fitting that she should lead the state's Department of Community Affairs (DCA). This is how New Jersey American Water knew her best, when she joined us in Camden for a check presentation of $950,000 to Parkside Business and Community in Partnership in 2021, through DCA's Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program. Sheila Oliver was a tremendous advocate for people in underserved communities in New Jersey, particularly around their access to safe, clean drinking water, and I cherished the conversations we had about this issue. Her leadership will be deeply missed."

