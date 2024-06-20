CAMDEN, N.J. - JUNE 20, 2024 - Given the recent consecutive days of hot, dry weather, New Jersey American Water is asking that customers in Monmouth and Ocean Counties take additional steps to conserve water now, and at the same time save some money on their water bills.

"Summer has officially arrived, and the hot, dry weather seems to be here to stay," said Lindsey Olson, senior director of operations at New Jersey American Water. "During heat waves, it's common to see increases in household water usage, but we are asking customers to voluntarily limit their outdoor watering now to potentially avoid more stringent summertime restrictions of water usage."

Limiting outdoor water usage now will help the company manage a finite supply of water, and New Jersey American Water customers will still be able to maintain their lawns and gardens. The guidelines are provided below:

Outdoor Conservation Guidelines:

Water early or late in the day to minimize evaporation.

Generally, lawns only require one inch of water per week, most coming from precipitation and dew or by watering two times per week at a maximum .

. Raise the level of your lawnmower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the need for watering.

Avoid adding new plants or sod to your landscape during this time of excessively hot and dry weather.

"These small but impactful actions are designed to help alleviate stress on water sources and infrastructure, all while helping customers save money on their water bills," said Olson.

Additional tips and information on wise water use can be found on New Jersey American Water's website at www.newjerseyamwater.com under Water and Wastewater Information and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Water Conservation Website.