CAMDEN, N.J. - JULY 2, 2023 at 4 p.m.- New Jersey American Water is reporting that water pressure is returning to customers this afternoon after crews successfully installed and put into service a new section of 36-inch water main on Rt. 206 in Somerville earlier this morning.

"Our crews are opening valves and flushing hydrants, and we are seeing water pressure return to the areas that were impacted by the main break," said Carmen Tierno, Senior Director of Central Operations, New Jersey American Water. "Customers may continue to experience some pockets of air in their pipes, periods of lower pressure, and/or discolored water while crews continue to flush hydrants, but this is temporary. We also want to remind customers under the boil water advisory to continue to boil their water until we notify them otherwise."

While water service and pressure should return to all impacted customers by this evening, the mandatoryboil water advisorythat was issued on June 30 for customers residing in Bridgewater, Hillsborough, Raritan Borough and Somerville (Raritan System PWSID: NJ2004002) will remain in effect until bacteriological samples taken show that water meets state and federal drinking water standards. This testing process takes at least an additional 24 hours or more from when the system is fully pressurized. Customers should continue to boil their water or use bottled water until they are notified that the water quality is satisfactory.Para obetener informacion sobre el requerimiento de hervir el agua antes de consumirse; visite newjerseyamwater.com, presione Espanol y seleccione 'Noticias' bajo la seccion de 'Noticias y Comunidad'.

Additionally, residential customers in Hunterdon and Somerset County are also still under amandatory outdoor conservation noticeto help preserve water supplies until the system is fully recovered. Residential customers in Hunterdon and Somerset County should refrain from outdoor irrigation and other nonessential outdoor water use, such as washing cars and topping off swimming pools. Customers will be notified when this conservation notice is lifted through the company's emergency notification system.

The next update will be will be provided in the morning on Monday, July 3, on the website atwww.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts, and on the company'sTwitterandFacebookpages.

New Jersey American Water appreciates its customers' cooperation and patience as they work to resolve the issue and restore regular water service to them.

New Jersey American Watercrews are flushing hydrants to get water moving through the system after installing a new section of 36-inch water main in Somerville. Water service and pressurearereturning to customers late this afternoon, but they are still under a boil water advisory.

