  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : New Jersey American Water's Chelsea Kulp Appointed to the Board of Ame...
PU
California American Water Relaxes Water Use Requirements for its Ventura District Customers
BU
California American Water Relaxes Water Use Requirements for its Los Angeles District Customers
BU
American Water Works : New Jersey American Water's Chelsea Kulp Appointed to the Board of Ame...

06/12/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
CAMDEN, N.J. - JUNE 12, 2023 - Chelsea Kulp, New Jersey American Water's senior manager of Government and External Affairs, has been appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Trustees of the American Water Works Association New Jersey Section (AWWA NJ). Together with the board and section staff, Kulp will work with the Association's committees to provide leadership and guidance on addressing the state's water challenges. Her appointment was announced at the organization's 88th annual conference earlier this spring in Atlantic City, N.J.

"Chelsea will be an excellent addition to the AWWA NJ Board of Trustees," said Joe Aldighieri, Chair of the American Water Works Association New Jersey Section. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in strategic communications to help prepare New Jersey to meet water supply demands as well as infrastructure and quality challenges."

Kulp has been with New Jersey American Water since 2015 and has over a decade of experience in customer communications, issues management, media relations and community outreach. Prior to joining New Jersey American Water, she led the communications and marketing strategy the Marine Trades Association of New Jersey as the organization's project manager.

Kulp is an active member and past chair of the AWWA NJ Water for People Committee, a global non-profit working across nine counties to address the global water crisis and equip communities with lasting access to clean water and sanitation services.

Kulp holds a Bachelor's degree in environmental policy, institutions, and behavior from Rutgers University.

About American Water Works Association of New Jersey
The American Water Works Association of New Jersey (AWWA NJ) is made up of more than 1,300 members united in a mission to provide a safe and reliable drinking water supply to the people of New Jersey. Members include most of New Jersey's public and investor-owned water utilities along with engineering and environmental professionals and allied industry businesses. As part of the American Water Works Association, the New Jersey Section joins over 50,000 water professionals and vendors worldwide in a dynamic organization dedicated to a better world through better water.

Learn more about AWWA NJ at www.njawwa.org and the American Water Works Association at www.awwa.org.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Erin Banes

Specialist, External Affairs

NA

erin.banes@amwater.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 19:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
