  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-27 pm EDT
141.68 USD   -0.11%
American Water Works : New Jersey American Water's Delaware River Plant Still Not Impacted by...
PU
New Jersey American Water Names Winners of Annual Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest
AQ
Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement to Assume Towamencin Acquisition Agreement
AQ
American Water Works : New Jersey American Water's Delaware River Plant Still Not Impacted by...

03/27/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
CAMDEN, N.J. - MARCH 27, 2023 - New Jersey American Water continues to reassure its customers that treated water from its Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant is not impacted by the chemical spill that occurred early Saturday morning from a manufacturing plant into a tributary of the river in Bristol, Pa.

New Jersey American Water is monitoring the source water and performing water quality tests at various points in the treatment process and throughout the distribution system. The treated drinking water being delivered to customers in the three counties served by the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant has not been impacted.

The voluntary conservation notice is still in effect and the company continues to ask customers in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties to limit non-essential water use until further notice.

"The reason we did this is to provide flexibility around the timing and the quantity of water we bring into the facility to treat and deliver," stated Mark McDonough, President of New Jersey American Water. "We have the ability to store large amounts of raw and treated water, and we are continuously monitoring and testing the source water in the river by our intakes before taking in more water to replenish supplies."

McDonough added that state and federal agencies, and other water purveyors are also testing the river, including the area around the plant's intakes. No contaminants have been detected.

"We appreciate the cooperation of our customers during this time," said McDonough.

Customers were notified of this voluntary conservation notice yesterday through the company's customer notification system. The company will issue a follow up communication when this notice is lifted. Updates will also be posted as they become available on the website at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts, and on the company's social media channels, @njamwater. For more information and tips on how to conserve water, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com.Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Denise Venuti Free

Director of Communications and External Affairs

NA

Denise.Free@amwater.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 21:36:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
