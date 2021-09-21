Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : New Jersey American Water to Repair Leak on 42-inch Water Transmission...

09/21/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acoustic technology identified leak; Repair to take approximately three weeks with no expected impact to customers

CAMDEN, N.J. - SEPT. 21, 2021 - New Jersey American Water is preparing to repair a 42-inch water transmission main on Springdale Road in Cherry Hill between the intersections of Lark Lane and Wilderness Way starting September 27. This critical pipeline supplies water to customers in several towns throughout Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counties.

New Jersey American Water identified the leak through the use of acoustic leak detection technology, which enabled company engineers to "hear" the water coming out of the deeply buried pipe, despite being located next to a creek. The company used this award-winning technology to quickly locate and repair a similar leak in the area in November 2020.

"The use of this leading technology allows us to find leaks with exceptional accuracy and repair them before they have the potential to become larger problems," said David Forcinito, Senior Director of South Operations, New Jersey American Water. "Having the capability to identify leaks early on saves time and resources while minimizing the disturbance to the surrounding area. We will continue to invest in new, innovative technology like this to maintain and repair our infrastructure and better serve our customers and the environment."

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors, Inc. will begin traffic plans and site preparation on September 21, with construction expected to start on September 27, and be completed within approximately two to three weeks. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday during the week of September 21. Once repairs begin on September 27, continuous 24-hour work may be required, depending on the complexity of the repair.

Customers were alerted this morning via the company's notification system and are not expected to experience any changes in water service throughout the duration of the repair. The company is also working with local officials to coordinate additional notifications and traffic planning. People traveling in this area are asked to drive carefully around the work zone or seek an alternate route if possible.

For more information or questions about the project, customers may visit the Alerts page on the company's website at www.newjerseyamwater.com or call the Customer Service Center at 800-272-1325. Customers are also encouraged to update their contact information and alert preferences in their MyWater account.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 16:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
12:12pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water to Repair Leak on 42-inch Water Transmiss..
PU
11:12aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : West Virginia American Water to Offer Virtual Information Session o..
PU
07:01aAMERICAN WATER : Announces Publication of Latest Sustainability Report
BU
09/20AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces Water Line Replacement Projec..
PU
09/17AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer..
PU
09/17AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Temporary Treatment Change Rescheduled in Central Region of the Sta..
PU
09/17AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.4 Million in Somers Point Infr..
PU
09/16AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Announces Changes in Investor Relations Organization (Form 8-K)
PU
09/16AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/16AMERICAN WATER : Announces Changes in Investor Relations Organization
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 020 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,2x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 32 533 M 32 533 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 179,25 $
Average target price 177,12 $
Spread / Average Target -1,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.16.80%32 533
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-26.07%8 514
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.9.18%4 150
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.00%3 982
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.14.58%2 525
SJW GROUP-5.41%1 957