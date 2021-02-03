American Water Works : , New Jersey and the City of Camden Annou...

CAMDEN, NJ - FEBRUARY 3, 2021 - American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation's largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, and the City of Camden, jointly announced today the start of an expanded collaboration to deliver clean, safe and reliable water to residents and businesses in Camden, west of the Cooper River, by entering into a bulk water agreement with New Jersey American Water.

'American Water is a leader in water quality, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue our long partnership,' said Mayor Frank Moran, City of Camden. 'This agreement with New Jersey American Water will allow the City of Camden to implement plans and make informed decisions based on the long-term viability of our water system. Rest assured - Camden's water consumption needs will be met as there will be no disruption in service. This is one of the great benefits of working with this well-respected water solutions provider.'

The City of Camden's water system, currently operated and maintained by American Water's Contract Services Group, meets or surpasses all drinking water standards under the Safe Drinking Water Act. To remain compliant with new water standards mandated by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), the City of Camden will enter into a 10-year bulk water agreement with New Jersey American Water. This agreement will not impact service to customers and will be a seamless transition of water supply, while the City installs improvements to its current system.

'New Jersey American Water proudly serves residents in the Cramer Hill and East Camden sections of the City, and we are happy to be a water solution provider for the City's water system through this new partnership,' said Cheryl Norton, President, New Jersey American Water.

In preparation for the new NJDEP regulations, American Water and the City of Camden have been working together for more than two years on an operational plan that will continue to provide safe, clean drinking water to the Camden community, as well as adequate quantity and pressure for essential services in the City.

New Jersey American Water has been the water services provider for the Cramer Hill and East Camden parts of the city for over 100 years and American Water Contract Services has been the contract operator for Camden's water and wastewater system since 2016. To learn more about American Water's ongoing partnership with the Camden community, visit: amwater.com/camden.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.