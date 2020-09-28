Log in
American Water Works : New York American Water Releases 2020 Fall Flushing Schedule

09/28/2020 | 12:25pm EDT
September 28, 2020

MERRICK, N.Y. (September 24, 2020) - New York American Water will begin flushing water mains throughout its Long Island service territory on Tuesday, September 29, as part of its routine maintenance program to provide quality water service to customers. The purpose of this important task is to clean out the buildup of mineral deposits and sediment, which may have accumulated over time within the pipes. The process of flushing water mains involves opening fire hydrants in specific locations to increase water flow in an area.

'Water main flushing is a best practice used by many water providers to remove sediment and mineral buildup that accumulates in aging water mains over time,' stated New York American Water Vice President of Operations Jim Runzer. 'Our annual flushing program begins Tuesday, September 29, and we encourage customers to check the schedule to see when their community is scheduled for flushing. We also encourage customers to follow us on Facebook, where we will be posting daily flushing locations.'

Water main flushing will occur between Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas on the following dates:

Dates

Community

September 29 - October 1

North Merrick

September 29 - October 2

Baldwin, Baldwin Harbor, Lynbrook, Malverne, Roosevelt, South Hempstead

October 13 - October 16

Merrick, South Merrick

October 13 - October 23

North Woodmere, Oceanside, Valley Stream, Woodmere, Woodsburgh

October 15 - October 15

Mill Neck

October 19 - October 23

Glen Head, North Bellmore

October 23 - October 26

Glenwood Landing, Roslyn Harbor

October 26 - October 30

Bellmore, South Bellmore

October 26 - November 6

Cedarhurst, Inwood, Lawrence, Meadowmere

November 2 - November 6

Levittown, North Seaford, North Wantagh, Sea Cliff

November 9 - November 13

Seaford/South Seaford, South Wantagh, Wantagh

November 9 - November 20

Atlantic Beach, Bay Park, East Atlantic Beach, East Rockaway, Hewlett, Hewlett Bay Park, Hewlett Harbor, Hewlett Neck, Island Park, Lakeview, West Hempstead

November 16 - November 20

Massapequa

Please note: No flushing will occur in observance of Sukkot (Oct. 2 - Oct. 9), Columbus Day (Oct. 12), and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

During flushing in their neighborhood, customers may detect a decrease in water pressure or encounter discolored water. This is a normal part of the flushing process. If a customer experiences discolored water while flushing is occurring, they are asked to run their cold water until the discoloration clears.

New York American Water also shares the following tips to help customers better prepare for flushing in their neighborhood:

  • Make note on your calendar of your community's scheduled time to be prepared for the flushing process.
  • Draw water needed for cooking ahead of time and set aside a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking.
  • Check for discolored water prior to using the washing machine or dishwasher. Wait until the water runs clear before using the washing machine or running the dishwasher.
  • If laundry becomes stained, do not put your laundry in the dryer. Rewash clothes promptly using a heavy duty detergent and add a rust remover. Most rust removers can also be used on stained fixtures.
  • If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, inspect the faucet screens for trapped particles.

For more information on New York American Water's flushing program, please visit www.newyorkamwater.com.

The company asks customers to recognize the essential work being done by its employees and contractors and reminds them to adhere to social distancing rules for everyone's safety. If a customer sees a crew performing flushing in their area, and wishes to ask a question about it, they are encouraged to visit the website or the company's Facebook or Twitter pages or call Customer Service at (877) 426-6999.

New York American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water company in New York, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 350,000 people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater, and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit nyamwater.com and follow New York American Water on Facebook and Twitter.

###

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 16:24:01 UTC
