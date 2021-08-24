American Water Works : New York American Water Replacing Water Main in Malverne

Malverne, NY (August 24, 2021) - New York American Water (NYAW) is investing $700,000 to install 2,000 feet of new eight-inch ductile iron water main on Wicks Lane and North Cambridge Street in Malverne starting tomorrow, August 25th. As part of the main replacement project, three fire hydrants and 39 utility-owned services will be replaced or transferred.

'Water mains are an important component of our infrastructure, which is why we focus on replacing aging water mains,' said NYAW Director of Engineering John Kilpatrick. 'Updating and modernizing our system improves water quality and system pressures, as well as increasing the resiliency of the system.'

This main replacement project will occur along Wicks Lane from Ocean Avenue to Oxford Street and North Cambridge Street from Wicks Lane to Rider Avenue. Work is expected to take approximately five weeks to complete. Final road restoration will be completed by the Village of Malverne's road resurfacing project.

Work will take place daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Residents should note that sections of the street where construction is taking place may be closed to traffic during these working hours. NYAW will coordinate with homeowners to minimize disruptions.

NYAW is committed to the safety of residents, as well as its employees, and advises that pedestrians and drivers take caution while near work sites. Any resident with a concern or question about the planned work is encouraged to call NYAW customer service center at (877) 426-6999.

New York American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water company in New York, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 335,000 people. For more information, visit www.newyorkamwater.com or the company's Facebook page.

