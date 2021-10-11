Log in
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED FOR CUSTOMERS IN PORTIONS OF ...

10/11/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
(October 11, 2021) - Pennsylvania American Water customers living in the Hopwood area of North Union and South Union Townships in Fayette County no longer need to boil their water before use or take any additional precautions. Acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on October 9th and 10th, 2021.

The boil advisory was issued October 8, 2021, due to a loss in positive pressure at a water storage tank in the Hopwood area of South Union Township following an electrical malfunction, which limited the company's ability to replenish the water storage tank and local system. The electrical system was repaired, and tank levels have returned to normal.

Pennsylvania American Water thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at (800) 565-7292.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

PWSID Number: 5260020 Date issued: October 11, 2021

###

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and follow Pennsylvania American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
