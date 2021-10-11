American Water Works : PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED FOR CUSTOMERS IN PORTIONS OF ...

(October 11, 2021) - Pennsylvania American Water customers living in the Hopwood area of North Union and South Union Townships in Fayette County no longer need to boil their water before use or take any additional precautions. Acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on October 9th and 10th, 2021.

The boil advisory was issued October 8, 2021, due to a loss in positive pressure at a water storage tank in the Hopwood area of South Union Township following an electrical malfunction, which limited the company's ability to replenish the water storage tank and local system. The electrical system was repaired, and tank levels have returned to normal.

Pennsylvania American Water thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at (800) 565-7292.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

PWSID Number: 5260020 Date issued: October 11, 2021

