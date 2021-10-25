American Water Works : Parkside Business & Community In Partnership and New Jersey American W...

Lt. Governor Oliver On Hand To Commemorate Parkside Neighborhood Revitalization Plan Progress

CAMDEN, N.J. - OCT. 25, 2021 - Joined by Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver and Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, the Parkside Business and Community in Partnership (PBCIP) and New Jersey American Water today hosted a special site visit at Parkside's Haddon Avenue Commercial Corridor, where the first of several commercial and residential property revitalization projects in Camden is already underway. The visit highlighted the remarkable progress being made as part of the Parkside Neighborhood Revitalization Plan.

"The Parkside neighborhood has seen so much growth and improvement since Governor Murphy and I took office and we are fulfilled to see that much of this incredible progress has been made through the Department of Community Affairs Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Program with investments by New Jersey American Water," said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. "The Parkside Business and Community in Partnership have been working with us to ensure that families live in safe and clean environments while addressing long-standing inequities. It is through these successful public and private partnerships that we will continue to improve the quality of life for families who live in New Jersey."

"What we are seeing here today is truly remarkable," said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. "The progress being made by PBCIP exemplifies why they are a respected, trusted leader in Camden. Their work shows what is possible when residents, community leaders and businesses work together and alongside the State's Department of Community Affairs to create transformational projects that can change lives. We are honored to partner with them and thank Lt. Governor Oliver and Mayor Carstarphen for joining us today."

This phase of development is one of many that are part of the Parkside Neighborhood Revitalization Plan, and one that benefits from several New Jersey Department of Community Affairs' (DCA) programs, including its Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) grant program. In support of the project, New Jersey American Water donated a $950,000 NRTC grant in December 2020 to PBCIP. The site visit included a ceremonial check presentation.

PBCIP is using the funds for Parkside Neighborhood Revitalization Plan projects aimed at improving housing and economic development opportunities in the Parkside neighborhood. This includes work being done to redevelop two existing locations at 1224 and 1327 Haddon Avenue - where today's site visit took place - to help spur business development within the neighborhood. In addition, PBCIP is also working on the development of 10 single family housing units within the community set to break ground before the end of the year.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share with the Lieutenant Governor this achievement in Parkside that is made possible by the DCA's NRTC grant program and companies like New Jersey American Water who participate in it," said Bridget Phifer, CEO of PBCIP. "With these funds, we can continue the vital work of strengthening economic development for the Haddon Avenue corridor and supporting home ownership in Parkside."

The NRTC Program, which is administered by DCA's Division of Housing and Community Resources, is designed to spur the renewal of distressed neighborhoods through strategies developed by residents and the community-based nonprofit organizations that assist them. These local organizations prepare, submit, and receive approval from DCA for multi-year revitalization plans for the neighborhoods they serve and the approved projects are listed in a qualified projects pool from which companies may apply to designate their tax credits. New Jersey American Water's application to award this grant was approved by the DCA in December 2020.

"This is a wonderful announcement for Camden, and we are excited for this new development opportunity in the Parkside community," said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. "Parkside Business and Community in Partnership has a long history of doing outstanding work in the Camden Community. Partners and organizations like PBCIP play a key role in helping to bring vibrancy to our City neighborhoods. I commend Governor Phil Murphy, Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, the Department of Community Affairs, and New Jersey American Water for supporting Camden's non-profit community and for their ongoing investment in our City's revitalization."

Since 2010, New Jersey American Water has provided approximately $9.1 million in grants to community initiatives in its service areas across the state through the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program. Approximately $8 million of that total has been awarded to Camden initiatives.

New Jersey American Water has been the water services provider for the Cramer Hill and East Camden parts of the city for over 100 years and American Water Contract Services has been the contract operator for Camden's water and wastewater system since 2016. To learn more about American Water's ongoing partnership with the Camden community, visit: amwater.com/camden.

New Jersey American Water President, Mark McDonough, presents a ceremonial check of the $950,000 in NRTC funds granted in July 2021 to Bridget Phifer, CEO, PBCIP.

From Left: Chris Collins, Camden City Councilman, 2nd Ward; Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver; Bridget Phifer, CEO, PBCIP; Mark McDonough, President, New Jersey American Water; Victor Carstarphen, Mayor of Camden

About PBCIP

PBCIP was founded on the principle that its members inspire their fellow residents to find constructive ways to take back their neighborhood. Over 25 years ago, the organization evolved when a single anti-drug march led to a community wide meeting to explore long term solutions to neighborhood blight. The meeting, in turn, led to the formation of PBCIP as a 501C3 non-profit organization which for many years was run solely by volunteers from the neighborhood. Today, PBCIP has a paid team of consultants and staff with an annual operating budget of over $1 million. PBCIP's declared mission is to build a better future for Parkside by working together with residents, local leaders and collaborative partners to elevate community health and well-being through quality housing, a thriving commercial corridor, increased healthy food access, community safety, revitalized green spaces and strengthened community ties.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.