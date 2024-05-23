Pittsburgh, Pa. (May 22, 2024)-Pennsylvania American Water announced today that it will replace approximately three miles of water main along Becks Run Road in Baldwin Borough, Allegheny County, to improve service reliability.

Pennsylvania American Water contractors will install two new 42-inch water mains along Beck Run Road. These mains supply water from the Monongahela River to the Hays Mine Treatment Plant, where it is treated and distributed to 137,000 customers in Allegheny County.

The replacement projects are scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024, weather permitting. Work will be weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The construction zone will encompass a two-mile stretch of Becks Run Road that will be closed to through traffic between Carson Street (SR 837) and East Agnew Road near the company's water treatment plant.

Residents, local businesses and customers, Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses, school buses, and emergency vehicles will be granted limited access through the construction zone. All other traffic will be directed to preferred detours.

For northbound traffic, the detour will lead from Becks Run Road onto Agnew Road, then Joseph Street, Glass Run Road, and East Carson Street. Southbound traffic will detour from East Carson Street to Glass Run Road, Joseph Street, Agnew Street, and back to Becks Run Road. The company expects to complete the project during the summer of 2025.

Pennsylvania American Water is also undertaking a separate $22 million update at the Hays Mine Water Treatment Plant along Becks Run Road, which began in September 2023. This update will involve upgrading the plant's safety, controls, and equipment and is expected to be completed this December.

Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water invested approximately $688 million in 2023 alone to improve our water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems, supporting more than 7,000 jobs through these continued investments.