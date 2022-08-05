American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $40 Million Upgrades for Area Da...

Infrastructure investment to maintain safety regulations

SCRANTON, Pa. (August 5, 2022) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced a more than $40 million investment to upgrade seven dams in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. The projects include dam rehabilitations and outlet modifications allowing the dams to continue meeting Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Dam Safety regulations.

Work will be done on seven dams, including:

Curtis, Madison Township, Lackawanna County

Dunmore #1, Dunmore, Lackawanna County

Dunmore #7, Dunmore, Lackawanna County

Griffin Pond, South Abington Township, Lackawanna County

Maple Lake, Spring Brook Township, Lackawanna County

Summit Lake, South Abington Township, Lackawanna County

Gardner Creek, Jenkins Township, Luzerne County

"Construction on these dams is scheduled to begin in 2023, but includes significant preparations before that can begin," stated Tony Nokovich, engineering project manager, Pennsylvania American Water. "Part of this includes lowering the water levels, along with collecting and moving fish to another reservoir."

Lowering water levels will take time, depending on the body of water and weather conditions. Collecting fish and moving them to another Pennsylvania American Water reservoir will take several days.

Construction work on the dams ranges from outlet upgrades and construction, to full rehabilitation of the dam structure. Work on the dams will take place simultaneously and is expected to last through most of 2023.

Currently, Curtis, Dunmore #1, Griffin Pond, and Maple Lake reservoirs are open for shoreline fishing. Fishing will be prohibited when the dams are lowered due to safety concerns.

"In Northeast Pennsylvania, we continue to invest heavily in our dams so that these reservoirs will continue to be reliable sources of water that our customers can count on for years to come," Nokovich continued. "We realize this work could be an inconvenience to those that frequent these reservoirs for fishing, and we encourage patience as we complete these important upgrades."

The walking trail at Dunmore #1 will remain partially open during construction. Shoreline fishing is also permitted at Elmhurst Reservoir, Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County, and at Ceasetown Reservoir in Hunlock Creek, Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and follow Pennsylvania American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.