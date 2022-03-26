Log in
American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Announces Start of Berkshire Avenue Water ...

03/26/2022
$2.3 million investment to start Monday in Brookline

Pittsburgh, Pa. (March 26, 2022) - Pennsylvania American Water announced today the start of construction to replace 3,200 feet of aging water main along Berkshire Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood to improve service reliability and fire protection for residents. The cost of this system improvement is approximately $2.3 million.

Weather permitting, Pennsylvania American Water contractors will begin upgrading the water main along Berkshire Avenue, from Queensboro Avenue to Chelton Avenue, in Brookline on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Work hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work on weekends and evenings is not expected unless required to maintain the project schedule. Completion of these projects is expected in late summer 2022.

While we connect the new main to the distribution system, customers may experience a temporary service interruption. Customers might also experience a slight discoloration of water. If this happens, run the water until it is clear.

Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. Once the pipe is installed, a temporary restoration will take place in the excavated area.

Final street restoration will be completed in the fall of 2022. If you have a question, visit our website or call us at 1-800-565-7292.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people. For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and follow Pennsylvania American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 14:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
