American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Announces Start of East Brady Street and T...

$790,000 Butler County investment scheduled to begin Tuesday

Butler, Pa. (March 26, 2022) - Pennsylvania American Water announced today the start of construction to replace 3,000 feet of aging water main along East Brady Street and Third Street in Butler Township and the City of Butler to improve service reliability and fire protection for residents. The cost of these system improvements is approximately $790,000.

Weather permitting, Pennsylvania American Water contractors will start upgrading the water main along East Brady Street, from Third Street to Limburg Street, in Butler Township on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Pennsylvania American Water contractors will transition to Third Street, from East Brady Street to Charles Street, to begin replacing aging water mains upon completion of the East Brady Street project later this spring.

These projects are a portion of a $4 million Butler County system investment announced earlier this year, including additional water main upgrades in the City of Butler, Butler Township, and Connoquenessing Township.

Work hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work on weekends and evenings is not expected unless required to maintain the project schedule. Completion of these projects is expected in late summer 2022.

While we connect the new main to the distribution system, customers may experience a temporary service interruption. Customers might also experience a slight discoloration of water. If this happens, run the water until it is clear.

Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. Once the pipe is installed, a temporary restoration will take place in the excavated area.

Final street restoration will be completed in the fall of 2022. If you have a question, visit our website or call us at 1-800-565-7292.

