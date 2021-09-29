American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Announces Water Line Replacement Project i...

Log in
09/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Hershey, Pa. (Sept. 29, 2021) - Today, Pennsylvania American Water announced upgrades to approximately 2,280 feet of water main in Palmyra Borough to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The cost of the system improvements, which replace water main dating back to the 1960s, is $495,300.

The project, which is scheduled to begin the week of October 4, includes replacing 2,280 feet of existing 4- and 6-inch cast iron pipe with new, 8-inch ductile iron main along South Locust Street (from West Walnut Street to West Main Street) and East Front Street (from North Railroad Street to the end) in Palmyra. Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation and connect all customer service lines to the new main by the end of the year. Final restoration and paving are scheduled to be completed in spring 2022.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter,Facebook and LinkedIn.



About American Water



Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 14:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
