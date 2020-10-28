Log in
American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Awards $140,000 to Local Fire Departments

10/28/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

Company triples annual grant program to address critical COVID-19 related funding gaps faced by fire and rescue organizations; Grants awarded to 144 departments across Commonwealth

Pennsylvania American Water announced today $140,000 in grants to 144 fire and rescue organizations across the Commonwealth through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. This year, the company dramatically increased its grant funding to address the particular challenges fire departments are facing this year related to COVID-19’s economic impact. As a result, the company fully funded every eligible fire department grant request it received.

“We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for our customers and our emergency responders and that this funding will provide significant support to our communities,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Water systems and fire departments are deeply intertwined and reliant on each other for community fire protection,” he continued. “This increase in grant funding reflects how highly we regard our fire department partners and how we responded to the critical needs they expressed to us this year.”

The company awards grants annually through this program to support local fire departments and emergency services in purchasing protective gear, lifesaving equipment, firefighting apparatus and training materials. Since launching the grant program in 2009, Pennsylvania American Water has donated more than $640,000 to help hundreds of fire departments and emergency service organizations across the Commonwealth. Today’s announcement coincides with National Fire Safety Month.

Pennsylvania American Water awarded its 2020 grants to 144 fire departments across its service territory in Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Jefferson, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Luzerne, McKean, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Union, Warren and Washington counties. View a full list of all recipients here.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

© Business Wire 2020

