Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 01:34:26 pm EDT
163.52 USD   -1.59%
01:14pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Launches Customer Advisory Map
PU
04/15AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $2.5 Million Washington County W...
PU
04/14American Water Works Unit Gets Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Approval to Acquire York City Sewer Authority Assets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Launches Customer Advisory Map

04/18/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that a new customer advisory map is live on the company's website.

Mechanicsburg, Pa. (Apr. 18, 2022) - Pennsylvania American Water announced today that a new customer advisory map is live on the company's website. This user-friendly map allows Pennsylvania American Water customers to view any active water service disruptions, planned service outages, hydrant flushing notices or boil water advisories within their area. A link to the customer advisory map can be found on the home page and the Alerts page of the company's website.

"We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and are continually seeking ways to improve our communication around outages and advisories," said Jim Runzer, vice president of operations at Pennsylvania American Water. "This customer advisory map is a helpful tool that allows customers to view events happening in their area that may impact their water service."

Customers now can search by address to determine if they are located within an alert area and can view additional information such as estimated time of restoration and steps to take when under an advisory.

"This information has always been available to our customers but never in such an easy-to-use fashion," added Runzer. "We developed this robust tool through feedback from our customers, and we continue to welcome that feedback to improve our delivery of exceptional customer service."

Customers are encouraged to log onto MyWater and make sure their account information is up to date to receive phone, text and email alerts about issues potentially impacting their service. Contact information and alert settings can be customized within the customer's MyWater account.

Last year, Pennsylvania American Water announced an online outage reporting customer service enhancement that enables customers to report outages or urgent water service issues online by clicking on the "Report Emergency" icon on the top right of the home page or at emergency.amwater.com.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people. For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and follow Pennsylvania American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 17:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
01:14pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Launches Customer Advisory Map
PU
04/15AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $2.5 Million Washington Count..
PU
04/14American Water Works Unit Gets Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Approval to Acqui..
MT
04/14AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/14AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $300,000 in Cherry Hill Infrastru..
PU
04/14AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $500,000 in Loch Arbour Infrastru..
PU
04/13AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $2 Million in Atlantic County Inf..
PU
04/13AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Virginia American Water Announces Annual Spring Hydrant Flushing in..
PU
04/12AMERICAN WATER WORKS : 2022 First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Apr...
PU
04/12American Water's 2022 First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 28, 2022
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 886 M - -
Net income 2022 809 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,2x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 30 200 M 30 200 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 166,16 $
Average target price 163,80 $
Spread / Average Target -1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, CEO, CFO & Director
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George F. MacKenzie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-12.02%30 200
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED3.73%8 568
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-9.20%4 385
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-13.53%3 386
SJW GROUP-12.80%1 930
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-24.15%1 765