Mechanicsburg, Pa., March 15, 2024 - Justin Ladner, president of Pennsylvania American Water based in Mechanicsburg, Pa., was recently named to the Aspen Institute 2024 Class of Henry Crown Fellows. The Henry Crown Fellowship mobilizes a new breed of leaders, all between the ages of 30-46, to tackle the world's most intractable problems. All are proven entrepreneurial leaders, mostly from the private business sector, who have reached a point in their lives where, having achieved success, they are ready to apply their creative talents and skill sets to building a better society.

Ladner is president of the largest regulated water and wastewater utility in Pennsylvania, providing high-quality service to approximately 2.3 million people. In his role, Ladner reinforces and strengthens customer, regulatory and local government relationships, drives the company's operational and financial results, and leads the company in providing safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to help keep customers' lives flowing. Learn more about Ladner here.

"I am honored and humbled to join this prestigious class of passionate young leaders from across the country working toward the common goals of bettering our communities and society," Ladner stated. "In my role leading the dedicated team of professionals at Pennsylvania American Water, we work hard every day to provide high-quality water service to homes and businesses across Pennsylvania. I am constantly seeking ways to improve public health, protect the environment, and work more sustainably. I look forward to building on these experiences to have an even greater positive impact on our collective futures."

Henry Crown Fellows spend four weeks over the course of two years in structured retreat - exploring their leadership, their core values, their vision for a Good Society and their desired legacies. But the Fellowship is not just about reflection. It is also about action. Each Fellow launches a leadership venture that will stretch them and have a positive impact on their communities, their country, and the world.

"The greatest challenges of our time require solutions from innovative, effective, and thoughtful

leaders," said Tonya Hinch, executive director of the program. "This class embodies those ideals: they are a force for good, poised to channel their talents and energies into tackling these challenges. With this Fellowship, they are beginning a personal journey with a mosaic of like-hearted and like-minded classmates - a journey from success to significance - that will leave an impact on themselves and the world."

