Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Systems Recognized for Excellent Tap Water...

09/27/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company has received more awards than any water utility in the nation - demonstrating outstanding commitment to delivering high quality drinking water

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (Sept. 27, 2021) - Customers of Pennsylvania American Water can rest assured of the quality of their tap water, as 17 of the company's water treatment plants were recently recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water at the Directors and Presidents levels for achieving water quality excellence. The national awards, which honor efforts to continuously optimize water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were announced by the American Water Works Association.

"Maintaining these levels of quality demonstrates Pennsylvania American Water's continued commitment to optimizing treatment processes and providing high-quality water to customers," said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. "Through the past year - pandemic and all - the dedicated teams who support these systems have continued their work every day to deliver tap water that is safe, clean, reliable, and meets or surpasses state and federal drinking water standards. I am so proud of our team for receiving more Partnership for Safe Water awards than any other water utility in the nation."

The Pennsylvania American Water treatment plants recognized this year are listed below. A full list of the company's award-winning water systems can be found here.

20 Year Directors Award

  • Brownsville Water Treatment Plant (Fayette County)
  • Crystal Lake Water Treatment Plant (Luzerne County)
  • Kane Water Treatment Plant (McKean County)
  • Lake Scranton Water Treatment Plant (Lackawanna County)
  • Norristown Water Treatment Plant (Montgomery County)
  • Punxsutawney Water Treatment Plant (Jefferson County)
  • Susquehanna Water Treatment Plant (Susquehanna County)
  • Watres Water Treatment Plant (Luzerne County)
  • White Deer Water Treatment Plant (Union County)

10 Year Directors Award

  • Stony Garden Water Treatment Plant (Northampton County)

5 Year Presidents Award

  • Bangor Water Treatment Plant (Northampton County)
  • Brownell Water Treatment Plant (Lackawanna County)
  • Crystal Lake Water Treatment Plant (Luzerne County)
  • Hershey/GC Smith Water Treatment Plant (Dauphin County)
  • Indiana Water Treatment Plant (Indiana County)
  • Nesbitt Water Treatment Plant (Luzerne County)

5 Year Directors Award

  • Rock Run Water Treatment Plant (Chester County)

"We're proud of our incredible team of expert scientists, treatment plant operators and engineers that support our water systems," Doran continued. "This impressive award demonstrates their dedication and commitment to protecting the health and safety of our customers for the past 20 years and beyond."

Nationally, just over 400 surface water treatment plants are part of the Partnership for Safe Water, a voluntary effort that is designed to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment optimization.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and follow Pennsylvania American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 16:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
01:03pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water Celebrates First Annual Source Water Protec..
PU
12:42pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Systems Recognized for Excellent Tap Wa..
PU
11:11aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Join American Water in Celebrating the First Annual Source Water Pr..
BU
11:02aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Join American Water in Celebrating the First Annual Source Water Pr..
PU
11:00aPENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER : Systems Recognized for Excellent Tap Water Quality
BU
10:42aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : BofA Securities Downgrades American Water Works to Underperform fro..
MT
09/26AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Indiana American Water Shuts Down Ogden Dunes Treatment Facility in..
PU
09/24AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Boil Advisory Lifted for Indiana American Water Customers in West L..
PU
09/24AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer..
PU
09/24AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water to Conduct Annual Maintenance Program in Fi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 020 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,6x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 32 087 M 32 087 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 176,79 $
Average target price 177,12 $
Spread / Average Target 0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.15.20%32 087
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-27.65%8 482
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.15.23%4 380
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-2.24%3 957
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.21.67%2 681
SJW GROUP-4.97%1 964