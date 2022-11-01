American Water Works : Stroud Water Research Center Receives $14,000 Water and Environment Gr...

Advanced search
11/01/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
Avondale, Pa. (Nov. 1, 2022) - Stroud Water Research Center was presented with a $14,174 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation for its Restoration of Tributary of Brandywine Creek. Funding, which was granted as part of the Foundation's 2022 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, will go toward a riparian reforestation project with native shrubs, and trees to help protect the physical, chemical, and biological integrity of this tributary of Brandywine Creek.

Access to clean fresh water is important to all communities, and protection from flooding and other mitigation impacts are important in a changing climate. According to Dave Arsott, Ph.D. and executive director at Stroud Water Research Center, the funds will be used to plant approximately 600 trees on a small tributary of Brandywine Creek.

"We are looking forward to engaging community volunteers in a restoration project made possible by this grant as we plant trees for healthy streams," said Arsott. "Streamside forests protect streams from stormwater pollution and reduce bank erosion."

The forested buffer will provide a wide variety of benefits for the health of the stream, as well as food for local fauna. In addition, this buffer will have a research aspect with side-by-side trials aimed to guide best management on buffer plantings throughout the state. Volunteer opportunities will be available during the planting process as well as to help collect data on the site over a period of five years.

"Pennsylvania American Water is proud to have so many community projects selected for this competitive grant opportunity through the American Water Charitable Foundation," said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. "We appreciate the Foundation and its recognition of the tremendous organizations in Pennsylvania supporting our rivers, streams and ecosystems."

The Water and the Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. This year through this program, nearly $175,000 has been donated to community organizations across the Commonwealth that are working to improve the natural environment where Pennsylvania American Water customers and employees live, work and play.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations across Pennsylvania American Water to provide equitable and accessible projects and programs focused on clean water, environmental education, access to water-based recreation and more," said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Funding for the Water and the Environment grant will create high-impact projects that engage communities in learning how every drop counts."

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people. For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and follow Pennsylvania American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Picture & Caption: Standing on the grounds of Stroud Water Research Center in Avondale, Pa. is Kara Rahn, senior manager of government and external affairs at Pennsylvania American Water and Dave Arsott, Ph.D., executive director, Stroud Water Research Center.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 17:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
