    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
American Water Works : Susan Hardwick Recognized by Junior Achievement of S...

12/03/2021 | 10:42am EST
CAMDEN, N.J. - American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Susan Hardwick, is being honored by Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana as one of their Class of 2021 JA Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame inductees.

"I want to congratulate Susan on this well-deserved recognition," said Walter Lynch, president and CEO, American Water. "Susan's leadership has made a tremendous positive impact on our company and the utility industry, not just through her proven financial expertise and experience, but through her strategic thinking, broad business savvy and leadership capabilities. She is committed and successfully drives toward outstanding service for our customers and communities as well as our investment community."

As Chief Financial Officer, Hardwick is responsible for all aspects of financial management and strategy, including directing finance strategy, investor relations, treasury, financial planning, accounting, internal audit, risk management, supply chain, regulatory services, and control functions. She leads a diverse organization that provides continuous opportunities for growth among her employees and challenges them to achieve their personal and professional goals. Hardwick treats her employees with respect, integrity and fairness and is committed to developing and engaging talented professionals.

The JA Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame was created to recognize and honor local community and business leaders. In tandem, the event helps raise funds to support Junior Achievement's mission of promoting financial literacy, career exploration, and entrepreneurship educational experiences for the youth of our communities. This year's induction event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m. CST.

Prior to joining American Water, Hardwick served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vectren Corporation, headquartered in Evansville, prior to the sale to CenterPoint Energy. Appointed by the Governor of Indiana, Hardwick served two terms as an Arts Commissioner for the state of Indiana. She was also the recipient of the Athena Award in 2009 by the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Indiana, the Sara B. Davies Leadership Award in 2016 presented by Leadership Evansville, and the Torchbearer Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 presented by the Indiana Commission on Women. Also, in 2016, she was named CFO of the Year Honoree by the Indianapolis Business Journal and by the Philadelphia Business Journal in 2020. Hardwick also earned an accounting degree from Indiana University.

Indiana American Water is a subsidiary of American Water and the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.32 million people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 15:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 011 M - -
Net income 2021 773 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 715 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,1x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 30 929 M 30 929 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 170,37 $
Average target price 172,13 $
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.9.34%30 929
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-25.50%8 724
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.24.02%4 780
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-6.09%3 810
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.29.38%2 891
SJW GROUP-2.32%2 046