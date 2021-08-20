American Water Works : Susan Lancho Named Senior Manager, External Communications

Kentucky American Water has announced that Susan Lancho, who has served as external affairs manager for the company, has been promoted to senior manager, external communications. In this position, Lancho oversees the company's strategic communications and community outreach, including media relations, corporate philanthropy, and customer communications. Lancho will continue to report to Nick Rowe, president of Kentucky American Water and senior vice president, American Water.

Lancho joined Kentucky American Water in 1998 as a communications specialist after an eight-year career in healthcare communications. She served in that capacity for nearly five years before accepting a position outside the company. She rejoined American Water in 2004 as communications and corporate responsibility manager, primarily serving Kentucky American Water while also assisting communications professionals in Tennessee and West Virginia. She joined American Water's internal communications team in 2008 as an internal communications manager before being named external affairs manager for Kentucky American Water in 2010.

Born in Louisville and raised mostly in Lexington, Ky., Lancho earned a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Kentucky. She's a graduate of Leadership Lexington, Leadership Central Kentucky, and the Kentucky Rural Water Association's Utility Management Institute. She currently serves on the boards of Lexington Catholic High School, the Lexington Public Library Foundation, and Women Leading Kentucky, and is a member of the Public Affairs Committee of the American Water Works Association's Kentucky/Tennessee Section.

She and her husband, Jorge, have two sons and reside in Lexington.

