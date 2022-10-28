American Water Works : Tennessee American Water, Hamilton County Coalition & Others Announce ...

Several Regional Sites Makes It Convenient to Drop Off Medications

Chattanooga, Tenn. (October 24, 2022) - Tennessee American Water is encouraging residents to participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency's (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern time zone. Customers are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at approved regional collection sites so they can be incinerated. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends having unwanted medications incinerated. Flushing medications down the toilet and throwing them in the trash are discouraged.

The biannual Drug Take Back provides residents the opportunity to rid their homes of expired, unused and unwanted medications. Residents may simply drive to a Drug Take Back location, where a law enforcement official or volunteer will take the medications for proper disposal. The service is free and anonymous.

Lori Stenzel, Tennessee American Water manager of water quality and environmental compliance, explains, "We are encouraging residents to take advantage of the drug take back events in their area. These events are not only a safer alternative to dispose of unwanted medications, but they also help to protect our environment and waterways."

Regional Drug Take Back Day collection sites can be located here on the website of Tennessee American Water's partner, the Hamilton County Coalition. Participating counties include Hamilton, Sequatchie, Rhea, Grundy and Marion. Counties in the central time zone will hold their drug take back events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time.

"This program is a great opportunity for our area to securely and conveniently drop off any unused or expired medications," says Camilla Bibbs, executive director of the Hamilton County Coalition. "It's important for us to keep these items not only out of our landfills and water supplies, but also out of the hands of our youth."

Through partnership and collaboration with the Hamilton County Coalition, local pharmacies, environmental stewards, police departments and government agencies, Tennessee American Water helps to bring awareness to the proper disposal of medications to prevent misuse and abuse of medications while protecting local water sources.

Residents who are unable to participate Saturday are encouraged to use local, permanent community pharmaceutical sites. Year-round prescription dropbox locations can be found on the Hamilton County Coalition's interactive map.

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 380,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia. For more information, visit www.tennesseeamwater.com and follow Tennessee American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.