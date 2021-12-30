American Water Works : Tennessee American Water Highlights 2021 Capital Projects

Tennessee American Water Highlights 2021 Capital Projects Interactive infrastructure map on company's website provides customers easy way to view main replacements

Chattanooga, Tenn. (Dec. 30, 2021) - As 2021 comes to an end, Tennessee American Water is highlighting some of its capital projects from the past year. The company invested nearly $25 million in infrastructure renewal or replacement.

"Replacement of infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life advances water service reliability for our customers," said Tennessee American Water President Grant Evitts. "We know that at the end of every tap is a family counting on us to provide safe, clean, affordable and reliable water. Making continuous improvements in the drinking water system helps keep costs down."

Evitts noted that these improvements "also enhance fire protection for our first responders."

Since 2013, Tennessee American Water has invested over $150 million in infrastructure improvements. Some notable 2021 projects include:

In Hamilton County:

Slope protection of the hill where the water intake and pump station are located and next to the Riverpark for approximately $1.5 million

Rehabilitation of a mid-1950s water filter building at our Chattanooga plant for approximately $2.5 million

Replacement of 4,500 feet of water main on Dodds Avenue, serving customers in East Chattanooga, for approximately $1.3 million

12 water tank renovations have been completed over the last eight years, including $750,000 for the Ryall Springs water tank in East Brainerd this year

Replacement of water main in Red Bank on James and Ashmore Avenues for $320,000

In Marion County:

Replacement of the Incline water tank which serves customers in the Old Whitwell Incline area, doubling storage capacity

Replacement of approximately 5,000 feet of water main on Old Dunlap Road serving customers in the Red Hill area

An interactive infrastructure map on the company's website homepage allows customers to easily view main replacements in Tennessee American Water's service territories By clicking on one of the stars on the map, customers can zoom on a particular project for a map view of the project. Also included is information by city council, county commission, state House and Senate districts. The infrastructure map site spotlights unique projects such as GIS mapping and the replacement of a 19th century sedimentation basin.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation recently stated that the total need for water infrastructure improvements ranges from $5 billion to $15 billion between now and 2040. Tennessee American Water consistently makes investments in improvements to the water system that serves our customers.

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 380,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia.

