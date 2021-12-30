Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Tennessee American Water Highlights 2021 Capital Projects

12/30/2021 | 02:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tennessee American Water Highlights 2021 Capital Projects Interactive infrastructure map on company's website provides customers easy way to view main replacements

Chattanooga, Tenn. (Dec. 30, 2021) - As 2021 comes to an end, Tennessee American Water is highlighting some of its capital projects from the past year. The company invested nearly $25 million in infrastructure renewal or replacement.

"Replacement of infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life advances water service reliability for our customers," said Tennessee American Water President Grant Evitts. "We know that at the end of every tap is a family counting on us to provide safe, clean, affordable and reliable water. Making continuous improvements in the drinking water system helps keep costs down."

Evitts noted that these improvements "also enhance fire protection for our first responders."

Since 2013, Tennessee American Water has invested over $150 million in infrastructure improvements. Some notable 2021 projects include:

In Hamilton County:

  • Slope protection of the hill where the water intake and pump station are located and next to the Riverpark for approximately $1.5 million
  • Rehabilitation of a mid-1950s water filter building at our Chattanooga plant for approximately $2.5 million
  • Replacement of 4,500 feet of water main on Dodds Avenue, serving customers in East Chattanooga, for approximately $1.3 million
  • 12 water tank renovations have been completed over the last eight years, including $750,000 for the Ryall Springs water tank in East Brainerd this year
  • Replacement of water main in Red Bank on James and Ashmore Avenues for $320,000

In Marion County:

  • Replacement of the Incline water tank which serves customers in the Old Whitwell Incline area, doubling storage capacity
  • Replacement of approximately 5,000 feet of water main on Old Dunlap Road serving customers in the Red Hill area

An interactive infrastructure map on the company's website homepage allows customers to easily view main replacements in Tennessee American Water's service territories By clicking on one of the stars on the map, customers can zoom on a particular project for a map view of the project. Also included is information by city council, county commission, state House and Senate districts. The infrastructure map site spotlights unique projects such as GIS mapping and the replacement of a 19th century sedimentation basin.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation recently stated that the total need for water infrastructure improvements ranges from $5 billion to $15 billion between now and 2040. Tennessee American Water consistently makes investments in improvements to the water system that serves our customers.

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 380,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia. For more information, visit www.tennesseeamwater.com and follow Tennessee American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 19:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
02:07pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Tennessee American Water Highlights 2021 Capital Projects
PU
12/29AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Kentucky American Water's H2O Help to Others Program Helps Eligible..
PU
12/28AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Indiana American Water Acquires Lowell Water System in Northwest In..
PU
12/28American Water Works' Indiana Unit Buys Lowell Water System for $24.5 Million
MT
12/28Indiana American Water Acquires Lowell Water System in Northwest Indiana
BU
12/23Pennsylvania American Water, City of York and York City Sewer Authority Invite Customer..
BU
12/22Illinois American Water Celebrates 6 Years of Safety Excellence in Sterling District
BU
12/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : West Virginia American Water Completes Washington Street Main Repla..
PU
12/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water Celebrates 6 Years of Safety Excellence in ..
PU
12/21AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Completes Required Lead and Copper Sampli..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 010 M - -
Net income 2021 774 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 797 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,1x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 34 018 M 34 018 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 187,39 $
Average target price 173,31 $
Spread / Average Target -7,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Walter J. Lynch President & Director
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.22.10%33 791
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-29.44%8 257
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.25.20%4 831
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-3.53%3 912
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.28.96%2 885
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED67.00%2 118