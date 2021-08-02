American Water Works : Tennessee American Water, Whitwell Elementary School Dedicate New Outd...

Log in
American Water Works : Tennessee American Water, Whitwell Elementary School Dedicate New Outdoor Classroom

08/02/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
Space Funded by American Water Charitable Foundation Community Grant

Chattanooga, Tenn. (July 30, 2021) - Tennessee American Water and Whitwell Elementary School held a dedication today of the new outdoor classroom, which is also accessible to the public, at the school in Marion County. The space was funded by a Keep Communities Flowing grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation and has been named in memory of Tennessee American Water Charles 'Junior' Atterton, Jr., who passed away suddenly in late 2020.

The Keep Communities Flowing grant program provides community-based grants to support projects that connect with American Water's core focus areas like Water and Healthy Living, Environmental Education and Community Sustainability. The outdoor classroom provides a setting for the school to enrich learning in an inspiring setting. It's also available for community use, located near a walking track and playground.

'At Tennessee American Water we believe the importance of being a good neighbor in addition to providing clean, safe, reliable water,' said Tennessee American Water superintendent for Sequatchie Valley, Michael Griffith. 'It means so much to us at Tennessee American Water to remember Junior Atterton in this way. He was so proud of his community. He was a great team member at Tennessee American Water and friend to us all.'

Whitwell Elementary School was one of twelve grant recipients awarded by the American Water Charitable Foundation in 2020. Tennessee American Water employees volunteered to plant native flowering plants around the area.

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 380,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia. For more information, visit www.tennesseeamwater.com and follow Tennessee American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
