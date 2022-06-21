American Water Works : Water Quality Reports Available Online for Maryland American Water Cus...

Water to Customers Continues to Meet or Surpass State and Federal Quality Standards

Bel Air, MD - June 21, 2022 - Maryland American Water's most recent Water Quality Reports are available for Bel Air on its website at https://www.amwater.com/ccr/BelAir.pdf. The company is proud to report that once again, the drinking water provided to the 23,000 people in Maryland meets or surpasses both state and federal drinking water regulations, including those related to lead. Also known as Consumer Confidence Reports, these reports are annual performance measures of the drinking water supplied by Maryland American Water in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Maryland Department of the Environment.

"Delivering reliable water service to your tap requires significant investment in our water infrastructure" said Barry Suits, President of Maryland American Water. "In 2021 alone, Maryland American Water invested more than $2.5 million in water system improvements. Our job is to provide quality water service not only today, but well into the future. It's part of our commitment to you and all customers we serve. Maryland American Water was recently recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency 2021 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund's AQUARIUS program for an exceptional focus on sustainability and protection of public health."

The annual reports detail the quality of water provided by the company to its customers using data collected from water quality testing in its local systems between January and December of the prior year. They let consumers know what contaminants, if any, were detected in their drinking water and at what levels in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Customers can access the Water Quality Report for their area by visiting the Water Quality tab on Maryland American Water's website and searching for their report by zip code. Printed copies of the report are also available to customers who do not wish to obtain it online. Customers can call the company's customer service center at 1-866-641-2131 to request a hard copy of their local report.

