  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:25 2022-06-21 pm EDT
134.62 USD   +2.10%
02:13pIllinois American Water's Lincoln District Celebrates 14 Years of Safe Work
BU
06:45aAMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:31aHawaii Public Utilities Commission Issues Rate Order to Reflect Infrastructure and Service Improvements
BU
American Water Works : Water Quality Reports Available Online for Maryland American Water Cus...

06/21/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
Water to Customers Continues to Meet or Surpass State and Federal Quality Standards

Bel Air, MD - June 21, 2022 - Maryland American Water's most recent Water Quality Reports are available for Bel Air on its website at https://www.amwater.com/ccr/BelAir.pdf. The company is proud to report that once again, the drinking water provided to the 23,000 people in Maryland meets or surpasses both state and federal drinking water regulations, including those related to lead. Also known as Consumer Confidence Reports, these reports are annual performance measures of the drinking water supplied by Maryland American Water in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Maryland Department of the Environment.

"Delivering reliable water service to your tap requires significant investment in our water infrastructure" said Barry Suits, President of Maryland American Water. "In 2021 alone, Maryland American Water invested more than $2.5 million in water system improvements. Our job is to provide quality water service not only today, but well into the future. It's part of our commitment to you and all customers we serve. Maryland American Water was recently recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency 2021 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund's AQUARIUS program for an exceptional focus on sustainability and protection of public health."

The annual reports detail the quality of water provided by the company to its customers using data collected from water quality testing in its local systems between January and December of the prior year. They let consumers know what contaminants, if any, were detected in their drinking water and at what levels in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Customers can access the Water Quality Report for their area by visiting the Water Quality tab on Maryland American Water's website and searching for their report by zip code. Printed copies of the report are also available to customers who do not wish to obtain it online. Customers can call the company's customer service center at 1-866-641-2131 to request a hard copy of their local report.

Maryland American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 23,000 people. For more information, visit www.marylandamwater.com and follow Maryland American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 18:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 787 M - -
Net income 2022 811 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 701 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 23 962 M 23 962 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,42x
EV / Sales 2023 8,92x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,3%
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-30.19%23 962
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-8.88%7 521
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-15.91%3 866
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-25.41%2 918
SJW GROUP-22.24%1 721
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-34.62%1 520