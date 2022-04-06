American Water Works : Welcome to Camden NEWS Drop! - April 2022

Welcome to Camden NEWS Drop! - April 2022

Please enjoy the latest edition of the Camden NewsDrop, a quarterly recap of news and events from around One Water Street and Camden, NJ.

Commitment to Community - American Water 2021 Annual Report

American Water is committed to playing a key and impactful role in the ongoing revitalization of Camden. American Water, along with the American Water Charitable Foundation and New Jersey American Water donated more than $1.3 million in 2021 to community organizations benefiting the city and its residents. In addition, employees contributed 300 volunteer hours and participated in more than 15 community events - including Camden community clean ups. Click here to read more about our 2021 community efforts in Camden

View the full 2021 Camden Community Investment Report by clicking on the image below

Susan Hardwick Named President and CEO of American Water

In February, American Water announced the retirement of its President and CEO, Walter Lynch. Susan Hardwick, who served as the company's Chief Financial Officer, was appointed by American Water's Board of Directors to continue the company's strong industry leadership.

Lead Service Line Information

The City of Camden, American Water and New Jersey American Water are committed to replacing all lead and galvanized service lines within the next ten years for added protection and to comply with NJ's new lead Service Line Replacement Act.

Providing safe, clean, reliable drinking water service is our top priority. We want to let our Camden customers know that your water meets or surpasses all state and federal drinking water standards, including those set for lead.

Click on either of the links below to learn more:

City of Camden Water Customers

New Jersey American Water Customers

A Day "ON" - Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. With A Day of Service

American Water held its annual Day of Service honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by hosting a drive-thru donation jam at One Water Street. Employees in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., gathered to collect items for local organizations, including cold weather clothing, kid crafts, board games, books and more. All items collected went to support three Camden County organizations:

The Alicia Rose Victorious Foundation , which provides programs and activities for children receiving treatment for cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

, which provides programs and activities for children receiving treatment for cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Bancroft , which supports adults and children with severe autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

, which supports adults and children with severe autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Joseph's House, which offers emergency shelter and access to supportive housing and comprehensive social services for people battling homelessness in Camden.

American Water Charitable Foundation and New Jersey American Water Donate $35,000 to Hopeworks

The American Water Charitable Foundation and New Jersey American Water donated $35,000 to Hopeworks to support its in-house training program expansion that helps place more young adults in life-changing jobs. American Water and New Jersey American Water has a long-standing partnership with Hopeworks, a non-profit that provides a positive, healing atmosphere that propels young people to build strong futures and break the cycle of violence and poverty in Camden, NJ.

Pictured from left is Mark McDonough, President of New Jersey American Water, Dan Rhoton, Hopeworks Executive Director and Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation

New Jersey American Water's Water UP! Program

New Jersey American Water launched a new workforce development program - Water UP! - Water Utility Pipeline Training Program. Water UP! is an 11 week, paid program that provides participants with water utility and other essential business skills helping them to be successful in the water and wastewater industry. The program is done in partnership with Hopeworks, Jingoli Construction and APEX Solutions Group. Water UP!'s pilot class featured young adults from Camden, NJ selected through an application process.

In Decemeber 2021, the inaugural class of participants graduated the program with STEM and customer service training and OSHA 30 certifcation. Click here to read more.

A Splash of Color! - American Water's Partnership with Fresh Artists

American Water partnered with Fresh Artists, an award winning non-profit that works with underfunded public school art programs. The organization empowers compassionate, creative and capable young artists in the region to develop stunning artwork. The collaboration provides all the necessary tools from markers to watercolors sets, thick to fine-lined brushes, pastels, sketchpads and more.

American Water's headquaters currently houses more than 100 art pieces created by the talented youth and we are proud to say that our partnership resulted in one of Fresh Artists' largest corporate displays. In addition, our company's donation to Fresh Artists supports the organziation in helping to keep art programs alive at local schools.

This sunflower design piece was created by twelve-year-old, Dy'Lea M. from Davis Family School, Camden, NJ.

Click Here to see the portrait unveiled:

Ending The Year with Holiday Cheer!

American Water collected over 230 toys and gifts to help Camden families celebrate the holiday season. Items collected were wrapped and provided to the Camden Special Services District (CSSD) Ambassadors and their families along with a gift card to prepare their favorite holiday meals. In addition, toys were also donated to The Boys and Girls Club of Camden County as part of their toy drive.

American Water also donated more than $15,000 to several Camden, NJ-based non-profit organizations at the end of 2021. These donations supported organizations including the Boys & Girls Club of Camden County, Mighty Writers, St. Joseph's Carpenter Society, UrbanPromise, Joseph's House of Camden, to assist in providing comprehensive services to residents and students.

American Water Employee Spotlight

Lauren Weinrich, Principal Scientist

American Water is excited to spotlight Dr. Lauren Weinrich, Principal Scientist. Dr. Lauren, a current Camden resident, is a part of a strong team of Research and Development scientists and engineers at American Water who are constantly investigating and solving for new threats to drinking water safety and quality. Her primary role focuses on research and development as well as water quality. She has been with the company for 17 years and has a passion for getting involved with the community. Click on the video hear more from Lauren

