American Water Works : Welcome to Camden NEWS Drop! - July 2021

American Water Contributes to $250,000 to Camden's LUCY Outreach to Support Local Youth

American Water donated $250,000 to LUCY Outreach in support of their capital campaign to build a new youth activity center here in Camden. The new LUCY Outreach center will be a 10,000 square-foot state-of-the-art building, located next to their existing home at 3201 Federal Street, that significantly increase the organization's capacity to continue making positive impacts to Camden City's Youth. Click here for more information.

Employee Spotlight

William 'Bill' Hill, Senior Infrastructure Engineer

For the past 12 years, Senior Infrastructure Engineer William 'Bill' Hill has been responsible for identifying new and innovative tools that help enhance security at American Water facilities across the country. Raised in Camden, he's proud to be a part of American Water and even more excited to be in a position to help give back to his home town.

Earth Day with Girls Inc.

This Earth Day, American Water female scientists celebrated with Girls Inc. of greater Philadelphia & Southern NJ. Scientists Lauren Weinrich, Joyce Zhu and Nikita Bhalerao virtually engaged with a group of girls from Camden to learn about water filtration. Each participant received a water filtration kit in the mail and worked together with our amazing scientists to understand each step of the water filtration process.

The participants also had a chance to dive into some career focused discussions and learned what its like to be a scientist at American Water. This event supports American Water's commitment to inspiring the next generation of female scientists and STEM Education.

CEO Walter Lynch and Mr. Earvin 'Magic' Johnson's Powerful Discussion on Inclusion & Diversity

April is National Diversity Awareness Month, and to recognize that occasion American Water CEO Walter Lynch engaged in a powerful podcast with 'Magic' Johnson to have a candid conversation on inclusion and diversity. Magic Johnson shared his thoughts on what companies can do to provide a more inclusive and equitable workplaces for their employees. 'Make sure people feel respected, valued, appreciated and let them be who they are. If they're comfortable, they'll give you 150% effort, and the company will be better' ~ Magic Johnson

Opportunities like this creates space for open and honest dialogue on inclusion and diversity, as well as emotional safety amongst American Water staff and communities. More than 2,800 employees were able to tune in and participate in this great conversation.

American Water sees diversity as a vital element in creating an environment where differences are important to the company's success. Click here to watch a few highlights from the conversation with 'Magic' Johnson.

City of Camden & American Water announce improvements to Parkside Wells

The City of Camden and American Water jointly announced the start of an important improvement project to continue providing clean, safe, and reliable water to residents. The project will continue the City's and American Water's ability to provide high-quality water that meets or surpasses state and federal regulations under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The Improvement plans are comprised of two phases with phase one already underway with pilot testing, design engineering, new treatment facilities construction and other improvements beginning in late Summer 2021. Click here for the full announcement.

Street Sweeping is Back!

American Water's street sweeping efforts resumed in March and will continue once a month from March through December, per the company's contract with the City of Camden. Camden, like many older cities, has a combined sewer system that manages both wastewater and stormwater runoff. When debris and litter enter storm drains, they can cause sewer main backups. Street sweeping helps to keep storm drains clear of dirt and trash that can result in clogs and street flooding. Sweeping also helps reduce the amount of materials that flow from these drains into local rivers, keeping these bodies of water clear of litter.

Help us by following parking information signs on city-owned streets to ensure the roadways are clear for the street sweeper. To learn more about our street sweeping efforts or to obtain the street sweeping schedule, check our Camden-focused customer information on our webpage by clicking this link.

