CHARLESTON, W.Va. (June 7, 2024) - To show its continued commitment to community fire departments and local emergency management services, West Virginia American Water announced today it is accepting applications for its 12th Annual Firefighting Support Grant Program.



"We appreciate our firefighters and first responders for serving on the frontlines every day for our communities," said Rob Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. "This grant program demonstrates our commitment to firefighting support across the Mountain State."



Since 2013, West Virginia American Water's Firefighting Support Grant has awarded 156 grants totaling over $131,000 to fire departments and emergency management agencies across the state. Charleston Fire Department was one of 20 recipients of last year's funding.



"The grant allowed us to replace outdated personal flotation devices that our firefighters routinely rely on while working along the waterways. In a community that thrives on river commerce and recreation, this equipment update was much needed, said Charleston Fire Department Captain David Hodges. "Our department is grateful for West Virginia American Water and their ongoing support of our first responders."



To qualify, applicants must provide a letter of application, which includes the following information:

Contact information including name, email address and phone number

Description of the organization(s) seeking support, including fire company name, address of fire company and county in which the fire company is located

Overview of the specific project to be funded

Grant amount requested (maximum $1,000)

Problem/challenges that the project will address

Timeframe for implementation of the project

Summary of budget and other funding sources being approached for support of the project

In addition to the letter of application, a completed W-9 form should be included.

Information and application requirements can be found on the Firefighting Support Grant page of the company's website. For additional information, please contact Sarah Wade, External Affairs Specialist, at Sarah.Wade@amwater.com. Applications must be emailed or postmarked by Wednesday, July 31 and recipients will be notified in August.

