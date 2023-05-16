American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Announces 2023 Infrastructure Upgrade Pro...

WESTON, W. VA (May 16, 2023) - As part of National Infrastructure Week, West Virginia American Water announced today the company is investing approximately $1.1 million to replace over 3,400 feet of water main and complete five service line tie overs in Lewis and Webster counties. This investment will improve service reliability and water quality across the service area.

"West Virginia American Water has made a steadfast commitment to improving our existing infrastructure, resulting in a significant improvement in our water main replacement rate," said Anthony Treadway, construction manager for West Virginia American Water. "These ongoing infrastructure improvement projects show our company's continued commitment to enhancing the local and state economy, improving the quality of life for our customers and ensuring community safety."

In 2023, West Virginia American Water customers in the company's northern operating area will see several infrastructure upgrades including the replacement of 1,000 feet of 6-inch pipe along North River Avenue in Weston and 1,100 feet of 8-inch on Main Street in Webster Springs.

West Virginia American Water invested over $82 million in infrastructure projects and capital upgrades across the state in 2022 to improve service reliability and water quality to hundreds of communities across the state. All existing and planned upgrades are available to the public on the company's infrastructure upgrade map.

The health and safety of our employees, contractors and motorists is a top priority at West Virginia American Water. While construction is occurring motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Customers impacted by a main replacement project will be notified via a flyer about the project and any corresponding traffic changes or delays. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, West Virginia American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided by informational door hangers as well as through West Virginia American Water's customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to log on to the company's web self‐service portal, MyWater, at www.amwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences.

About West Virginia American Water:

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 587,000 people.

About American Water:

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing.

For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

