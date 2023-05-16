Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:47:17 2023-05-16 am EDT
143.98 USD   -2.43%
11:39aMissouri American Water Highlighting Planned Improvements During Infrastructure Week
BU
11:13aAmerican Water Works : West Virginia American Water Announces 2023 Infrastructure Upgrade Pro...
PU
11:03aAmerican Water Announces Recipients of 2023 James LaFrankie Scholarship Awards
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Announces 2023 Infrastructure Upgrade Pro...

05/16/2023 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WESTON, W. VA (May 16, 2023) - As part of National Infrastructure Week, West Virginia American Water announced today the company is investing approximately $1.1 million to replace over 3,400 feet of water main and complete five service line tie overs in Lewis and Webster counties. This investment will improve service reliability and water quality across the service area.

"West Virginia American Water has made a steadfast commitment to improving our existing infrastructure, resulting in a significant improvement in our water main replacement rate," said Anthony Treadway, construction manager for West Virginia American Water. "These ongoing infrastructure improvement projects show our company's continued commitment to enhancing the local and state economy, improving the quality of life for our customers and ensuring community safety."

In 2023, West Virginia American Water customers in the company's northern operating area will see several infrastructure upgrades including the replacement of 1,000 feet of 6-inch pipe along North River Avenue in Weston and 1,100 feet of 8-inch on Main Street in Webster Springs.

West Virginia American Water invested over $82 million in infrastructure projects and capital upgrades across the state in 2022 to improve service reliability and water quality to hundreds of communities across the state. All existing and planned upgrades are available to the public on the company's infrastructure upgrade map.

The health and safety of our employees, contractors and motorists is a top priority at West Virginia American Water. While construction is occurring motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Customers impacted by a main replacement project will be notified via a flyer about the project and any corresponding traffic changes or delays. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, West Virginia American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided by informational door hangers as well as through West Virginia American Water's customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to log on to the company's web self‐service portal, MyWater, at www.amwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences.

About West Virginia American Water:

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 587,000 people.

About American Water:

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing.

For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

###

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 560,000 people. For more information, visit www.westvirginiaamwater.com and follow West Virginia American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachments

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 15:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
11:39aMissouri American Water Highlighting Planned Improvements During Infrastructure Week
BU
11:13aAmerican Water Works : West Virginia American Water Announces 2023 Infrastructure Upgrade ..
PU
11:03aAmerican Water Announces Recipients of 2023 James LaFrankie Scholarship Awards
BU
05/12Declaration of Voting Results by American Water Works Company Inc
CI
05/12American Water Works : Iowa American Water Announces 2022 Water Quality Reports Now Availa..
PU
05/10Pennsylvania American Water Awards Grants for Local Environmental Projects
BU
05/10For the Fourth Year in a Row, Illinois American Water Ranks 1 in J.D. Power U.S. Water ..
AQ
05/10Iowa American Water Observes 'National Drinking Water Week' by Encouraging Wise Water U..
AQ
05/10West Virginia American Water Responds to Fire Hydrant Concerns on Charleston's West Sid..
AQ
05/09American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Responds to Fire Hydrant Concerns on C..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 188 M - -
Net income 2023 908 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,9x
Yield 2023 1,89%
Capitalization 28 722 M 28 722 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,76x
EV / Sales 2024 9,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 147,56 $
Average target price 158,64 $
Spread / Average Target 7,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-1.74%28 722
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-8.76%6 080
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED6.00%2 717
SJW GROUP-6.66%2 409
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS18.87%1 514
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-4.65%1 281
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer