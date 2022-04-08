American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Announces Completion of Weston to Webster...

Weston, W.Va. (Apr. 8, 2022) - West Virginia American Water announced today the completion of an interconnection from its Weston water treatment plant to serve its customers in Webster Springs. The project, which includes a 28.5-mile-long water main from Weston to Webster Springs and added approximately 115 new customers, was completed over a four-year period. This $25 million-dollar upgrade effectively retires the company's Webster Springs water treatment plant.

"We're so pleased to now provide water service in Webster Springs from our award-winning water treatment plant in Weston," said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. "This interconnection allows us to better serve our customers in central West Virginia while providing for economic development opportunities and growth in the area."

To increase capacity for the company's Webster Springs customers, the Weston water treatment plant increased by approximately 2,000 square feet to house two new filters, a new raw water pump, a new high service pump and the addition of sodium hypochlorite to replace the use of gaseous chlorine in the disinfection process. Customers in Webster Springs have been receiving water service from the company's Weston water treatment plant for the past five weeks with no changes in water quality or service delivery concerns.

"The improvements we've made to our Weston water treatment plant allow us to serve our customers across central West Virginia with safe, reliable water service each day," said Jason Kessler, operations manager for West Virginia American Water. "Our Webster Springs water treatment plant served its customers well for over a century, but it has now reached its end of useful service. Our Webster Springs employees will continue to serve the people of their community in a new operations center to be established soon, and we thank them for their continued dedication and service."

In 2019, the Weston water treatment plant was awarded "Best Tasting Water in West Virginia" by the American Water Works Association West Virginia Section and has received the EPA's "Partnership for Safe Water" Directors Award every year for more than a decade.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 560,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

