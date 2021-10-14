Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Awards Bottle Filling Stations to Organiz...

10/14/2021 | 11:02am EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Oct. 14, 2021) - West Virginia American Water announced today the recipients of its third annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 18 schools, public buildings, and community centers in eight counties throughout the state.

"Year after year, this program demonstrates the demand for bottle filling stations in our public schools, community centers and government buildings," said Rob Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. "By investing in our communities through this annual program, we are educating our communities about the importance of drinking tap water while encouraging the use of environmentally friendly, reusable bottles over single-use plastic bottles."

West Virginia American Water was the first company in the state to offer a program of this kind to promote environmental stewardship through its annual community investment efforts. Since it first launched in 2019, West Virginia American Water's Bottle Filling Station program has provided units to 81 entities across West Virginia. This year's program saw many competitive applications and will provide a bottle filling station to the following organizations across the state:

Boone County

  • Boone County Commission (Madison)
  • Scott High School (Madison)

Cabell County

  • Ebenezer Community Outreach Center (Huntington)

Fayette County

  • City of Montgomery (Montgomery)
  • Fayette County Commission (Fayetteville)
  • Town of Smithers (Smithers)

Kanawha County

  • Capital High School (Charleston)
  • Capitol Market (Charleston)
  • Town of Cedar Grove (Cedar Grove)
  • Elk Elementary Center (Charleston)
  • Forks of Coal State Preserve (Alum Creek)
  • University of Charleston (Charleston)
  • Yeager Airport (Charleston)

Lewis County

  • Louis Bennett Public Library (Weston)
  • Town of Jane Lew (Jane Lew)

Mercer County

  • Mercer Christian Academy (Princeton)

Putnam County

  • Town of Eleanor (Eleanor)

Summers County

  • Pipestem Christian Academy (Pipestem)

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

###

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 15:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
