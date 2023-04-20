American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Awards More Than $15,000 in Environmental...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (April 20, 2023) - West Virginia American Water today announced that seven organizations received funding through the company's 2023 Environmental Grant Program. The program supports innovative and community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies across the state.

"The recipients of this year's grants exemplify the ongoing necessity to support community-based environmental initiatives and projects," said Erica Pauken, source water protection program manager for West Virginia American Water. "Our community investment programming prioritizes funding projects focused on environmental justice, which will build the pathway to a sustainable future for generations to come."

Since its inception in 2012, West Virginia American Water's Environmental Grant Program has awarded 72 grants and invested over $173,000 in community-based environmental projects across the state. Again this year, the company's community investment committee reviewed a host of applications for programs and initiatives. Seven organizations were chosen to receive $15,721 in funding for their water conservation, source water protection and watershed improvement efforts. Awardees include:

Capitol Conservation District ($2,325) for the Trash Your Kayak Cleanup Project that will clean up the trash and debris along over 88 miles of river, including Big Coal, Little Coal, West Fork and Guyandotte Rivers

"These funds will provide an opportunity for disabled veterans to clean up a community's stream while enjoying the camaraderie and peace of the outdoors," said Brian Bolyard, project leader for Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. "We greatly appreciate West Virginia American Water's generous gift."

"With this support from West Virginia American Water, we will be able to implement a year-round initiative, exploring different fishing techniques, conduct research on different types of fish and their habitats and learn about the impact of human activities on the aquatic ecosystem." Said John McPhail, curriculum specialist at Westside Middle School. "We are grateful for their support and dedication to the youth in our community."

About West Virginia American Water West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 587,000 people.



With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

