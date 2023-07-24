BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (July 24, 2023) - West Virginia American Water announced today that it will begin construction on an estimated $920,000 infrastructure upgrade project along Stadium Drive in Bluefield. The project will replace approximately 2,700 feet of cast iron water main from Wildwood Lane to Maryland Avenue. The entire project is estimated to be completed in September, weather permitting.

"West Virginia American Water recently completed a significant water main replacement project along College Avenue, and we're pleased to make this continued investment in the City of Bluefield through our Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) program," said Robert Burton, West Virginia American Water president. "Just as we did along College Avenue, our engineering and construction teams are committed to working quickly and safely to complete this project in a timely manner. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to improve service reliability in this area of our water system.""

Work is scheduled to be conducted between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Evening and weekend work is not anticipated unless required to maintain the project schedule. Motorists are asked to take extra precaution while traveling through this area, as flaggers may be present and traffic patterns may be adjusted to accommodate work.

"The City of Bluefield, the Department of Highways and West Virginia American Water have worked closely on the timing of this infrastructure upgrade project," said Cecil Marson, City of Bluefield city manager. "These critical infrastructure upgrades continue to enhance the quality of life for the benefit of our citizens and our city."

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 587,000 people.

American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states.

For more information, visit amwater.com

