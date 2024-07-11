CHARLESTON, W.Va. (July 9, 2024) - West Virginia American Water highlights tips for wise water use this summer. It's estimated that up to 50% of water used outdoors in the summer is not needed to maintain a healthy landscape. By implementing the tips below, customers can conserve when watering, in the yard and around the house.

When Watering: Only water when needed: Depending on the weather or type of plants/turf, watering may only be needed once or twice per week. Water early in the morning or late in the day: Water when the sun is low minimizes evaporation. Watch what you're watering: Check sprinkler heads to be sure they're not wasting water on paved or unwanted areas. Reduce run times for shaded areas. Keep an eye on the weather: If rain is in the forecast, lawns and plants may not need to be watered. Consider turning off your sprinkler system off ahead of time. Make use of rainwater: Water collected in rain barrels can be used later to water outdoor plants and trees. Just make sure rain barrels have proper coverings.

In the Yard: Use drought-resistant species: Native plants will have the benefit of being adapted to local conditions. Also, they usually need less maintenance and watering. Mulch: Mulching beds can help retain moisture and prevent weeds. Be careful not to over-mulch. Two to three inches should do the job. Set your mower higher: Anything cut less than two inches high is much more vulnerable to burnout, weeds, insects and disease. The sweet spot is somewhere between 2.5 to 3.5 inches, depending on the time of year.

Around the House Check for leaks and breaks: Do a periodic walkthrough of landscaped area to make sure system pipes are in good condition. Sweep, don't spray: Use a broom instead of a hose to clean patios, decks and sidewalks. Car wash wisely: Washing a car with a bucket of soapy water uses far less water than leaving a hose running.



For more water-saving and conservation tips, click here or visit the 'Wise Water Use' page under 'Water and Wastewater Information' on the company's website at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.



