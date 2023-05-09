Advanced search
American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Responds to Fire Hydrant Concerns on Char...

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (May 9, 2023) - West Virginia American Water met with the City of Charleston and Charleston Fire Department today to discuss concerns related to fire hydrants on the city's West Side. The meeting was held in response to a house fire in the Edgewood district on Friday evening in which three fire hydrants were reportedly found to provide insufficient firefighting flows. The three hydrants of concern last passed inspection in July 2022. Following further investigation alongside the Charleston Fire Department on Monday, the three hydrants, which were installed on 4" water mains, were rendered out of service until further notice.

Following today's meeting, West Virginia American Water is committed to working alongside the City of Charleston and the Charleston Fire Department to remedy any issues with the three fire hydrants of concern and have them back into service as soon as possible. Additionally, the company will work closely with the Charleston Fire Department to identify any additional fire hydrants on 4" water mains and conduct flow testing to determine their efficiency in the event of an emergency. Any fire hydrant found to produce insufficient flow for firefighting will be repaired, replaced or otherwise mitigated.

West Virginia American Water has a long history of providing adequate fire service in the City of Charleston. Since 2017, West Virginia American Water has invested over $21.5 million in infrastructure upgrades across the City of Charleston, totaling nearly 11 miles or 59,000 feet of new water mains and associated new fire hydrants.

West Virginia American Water appreciates the collaboration and coordination with the City of Charleston and the Charleston Fire Department to continue providing adequate fire protection across the Capitol City.

About West Virginia American Water:

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 560,000 people.

About American Water:

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing.

For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

###

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
