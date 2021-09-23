Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : West Virginia American Water to Celebrate First-Ever National Source W...

09/23/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Sept. 23, 2021) - West Virginia American Water announced today that it will celebrate the first-ever National Source Water Protection Week presented by the American Water Works Association (AWWA). The company will recognize its source water protection efforts during the week of September 26 to October 2 via social media posts, virtual watershed educational programming and employee-led Adopt-A-Highway clean-up events.

"As one of the state's largest environmental business leaders, we believe National Source Water Protection Week is an incredible opportunity to engage all West Virginians in the value of source water protection," said Erica Pauken, West Virginia American Water source water protection program manager. "It's vital that the next generation understand where their drinking water comes from and how we can all play a role in protecting those bodies of water for the future."

On Monday, September 26, West Virginia American Water will kick off the week of recognition by sharing a "Protect the Source Passport" on the company's social media channels. The passport will encourage West Virginians to identify their drinking water sources, conduct outdoor clean ups in their respective areas of the state, reduce single-use plastic and promote a transition from bottled water to tap. The passport will also encourage customers to visit the "Know Your Source" section of the company website to learn more about public drinking water sources.

To end the week, on Friday, October 1, West Virginia American Water will conduct virtual programming in classrooms across all 55 counties in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education's STEAM Program. The virtual lessons will educate students on watersheds, the value of maintaining our bodies of water and the benefit of source water protection efforts as it pertains to their drinking water.

Pauken continued, "Our nationally recognized source water protection program wouldn't be what it is today without the great working relationships we have with our external partners and environmental groups, such as the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. We work together regularly on ways to keep our drinking water sources healthy and promote the importance of watershed protection and environmental stewardship in the Mountain State."

"Our relationship with West Virginia American Water is a prime example of what can be accomplished when the public and private sectors work together to serve our state," said Harold Ward, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary. "Part of our mission is to educate and empower citizens and businesses to help protect West Virginia's resources. West Virginia American Water sets an example we hope everyone follows."

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

###

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. For more information, visit www.westvirginiaamwater.com and follow West Virginia American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 18:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
02:32pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : West Virginia American Water to Celebrate First-Ever National Sourc..
PU
12:32pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.2 Million in North Plainfield ..
PU
11:42aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $2 Million Greater Pittsburgh..
PU
10:32aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Boil Advisory Issued for Certain Indiana American Water Customers i..
PU
09/22Energy Stocks Gaining Amid Rising Oil Prices in Late Trade
MT
09/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces Water Line Replacement Projec..
PU
09/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $868,000 in New Providence Infras..
PU
09/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Subsidiary Buys East Pasadena Water
MT
09/22CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Acquires East Pasadena Water Company
BU
09/21AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water to Repair Leak on 42-inch Water Transmiss..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 020 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,8x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 32 255 M 32 255 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 177,72 $
Average target price 177,12 $
Spread / Average Target -0,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.15.80%32 255
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-26.07%8 666
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.13.09%4 301
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.00%4 047
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.18.96%2 623
SJW GROUP-5.22%1 964