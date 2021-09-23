American Water Works : West Virginia American Water to Celebrate First-Ever National Source W...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Sept. 23, 2021) - West Virginia American Water announced today that it will celebrate the first-ever National Source Water Protection Week presented by the American Water Works Association (AWWA). The company will recognize its source water protection efforts during the week of September 26 to October 2 via social media posts, virtual watershed educational programming and employee-led Adopt-A-Highway clean-up events.

"As one of the state's largest environmental business leaders, we believe National Source Water Protection Week is an incredible opportunity to engage all West Virginians in the value of source water protection," said Erica Pauken, West Virginia American Water source water protection program manager. "It's vital that the next generation understand where their drinking water comes from and how we can all play a role in protecting those bodies of water for the future."

On Monday, September 26, West Virginia American Water will kick off the week of recognition by sharing a "Protect the Source Passport" on the company's social media channels. The passport will encourage West Virginians to identify their drinking water sources, conduct outdoor clean ups in their respective areas of the state, reduce single-use plastic and promote a transition from bottled water to tap. The passport will also encourage customers to visit the "Know Your Source" section of the company website to learn more about public drinking water sources.

To end the week, on Friday, October 1, West Virginia American Water will conduct virtual programming in classrooms across all 55 counties in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education's STEAM Program. The virtual lessons will educate students on watersheds, the value of maintaining our bodies of water and the benefit of source water protection efforts as it pertains to their drinking water.

Pauken continued, "Our nationally recognized source water protection program wouldn't be what it is today without the great working relationships we have with our external partners and environmental groups, such as the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. We work together regularly on ways to keep our drinking water sources healthy and promote the importance of watershed protection and environmental stewardship in the Mountain State."

"Our relationship with West Virginia American Water is a prime example of what can be accomplished when the public and private sectors work together to serve our state," said Harold Ward, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary. "Part of our mission is to educate and empower citizens and businesses to help protect West Virginia's resources. West Virginia American Water sets an example we hope everyone follows."

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

