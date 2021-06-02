Log in
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
American Water Works : Announces Recipients of 2021 James LaFrankie Scholarshi...

06/02/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
American Water Honors 7 Students Nationwide for Scholastic Achievement

CAMDEN, N.J. - American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation's largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, today announced recipients of the 30th Annual James V. LaFrankie Scholarship Awards. The awards were distributed nationwide to seven college-bound children of full-time American Water employees who demonstrate an interest in science and water-related industry occupational fields.

Out of 44 submitted applications, an independent, third-party organization selected seven of the high school seniors based on their outstanding high school records, academic honors, participation in extracurricular activities and teacher recommendations. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded for one year and may be renewed for up to three years based on the student's academic progress.

'American Water is proud to award these scholarships to such extraordinary students who not only achieved the highest academic standards but also have an interest in science and water-related industry occupational fields,' said Melanie Kennedy, Chief Human Resources Officer. 'We congratulate all of our winners and look forward to witnessing their success and the great things they will accomplish.'

The scholarship award recipients include:

  • David DeRienzo, son of John DeRienzo, senior construction inspector for New York American Water.
  • Shreya Dudeja, daughter of Anuradha Grover, senior marketing manager for American Water Resources.
  • Elizabeth Hemmer, daughter of Brian Hemmer, assistant operator for Missouri American Water.
  • Kamryn McDaniel, daughter of April Aldridge, paralegal for American Water.
  • Meredith Purcell, daughter of Michael Purcell, supervisor of business performance for Pennsylvania American Water.
  • Ava McDonough, daughter of Mark McDonough, senior vice president and president of New Jersey American Water.
  • Jacob Stevens, son of Paul Stevens, maintenance production supervisor for Pennsylvania American Water.

The American Water Board of Directors established the scholarship program in 1991 in honor of former American Water president, James LaFrankie. LaFrankie demonstrated the value he placed on college education by earning a degree at Georgetown University night school while working days at the Alexandria Virginia Water Company, now known as Virginia American Water. After that, LaFrankie excelled, climbing the ladder to increasingly responsible positions over his 44-year career with American Water, retiring as the company's president in 1991.

Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, this year's scholarship recipients and our previous recipients have the option of deferring their scholarships if their college plans are impacted by the health emergency. Students who select this option can defer their scholarships for a year as long as they begin or return to college by the fall of 2022.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 18:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
