AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers

04/04/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
California American Water will host a free online firescape class on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to educate customers on how to use landscaping to safeguard their residences from the threat of wildfires.

'Wildfires are a very real disaster that Californians face year in and year out. Although some years might be better due to rainfall from previous years, wildfires will always be a risk.' said Rich Svindland, California American Water President. 'California American Water is committed to providing its customers resources to help protect their homes.'

In 2020, over two million acres of land burned across California due to high temperatures and strong winds, making this a record year for fires. Wildfires can be devastating, causing significant damage to residences, and threatening personal safety. That's why advance preparation is essential so customers can protect their family, pets and home from these devastating firestorms.

The workshop, presented by Green Media Creation, will provide customers a basic education on how to prepare one's home for a fire as well as landscape considerations. The class will include hardening one's home and defensible actions that customers should consider in the landscape such as the kinds of plants, their locations, the conditions they're in and how they're irrigated that may be the difference between saving and losing their home during a potential wildfire event. Green Media Creations proudly developed the online class in consultation with the County of Los Angeles Fire Department.

Click here to register. The class is open to 600 participants and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 880,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water's service areas can be found on the company's website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water:With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Brian A. Barreto
External Affairs Manager
626-388-7484
brian.barreto@amwater.com

About American Water

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
