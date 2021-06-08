American Water Works : Cheryl Norton Recognized With 2021 Rooted in Communi...

CAMDEN, N.J. - American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that Chief Operating Officer Cheryl Norton, is being honored as a recipient of the 2021 Rooted In Community Awards from Oaks Integrated Care. The award which 'celebrates outstanding local heroes' will be officially presented to Norton and this year's other award winners at a virtual event being held on June 10, 2021 at 7:00 P.M.

'I want to congratulate Cheryl on this well-deserved recognition,' said Walter Lynch, president and CEO, American Water. 'Throughout her extensive career with American Water, Cheryl has truly made a positive impact on our company and in the water industry, through her strategic thinking, broad business savvy and leadership capabilities. She is committed to our customers and the communities we serve.'

The annual award recognizes distinguished individuals and organizations who have strong roots in the communities served by Oaks Integrated Care and contribute to the region through their work, service and leadership.

As Chief Operating Officer, Norton is responsible for the successful performance of the company's regulated states. She also leads customer service across the company's footprint, as well as Engineering, Health and Safety, and Environmental and Regulatory Compliance. Norton is also dedicated to being a part of the community and currently serves on the boards of The Cooper Health System and Water Research Foundation. She previously served on the boards of Choose New Jersey, the New Jersey Utilities Association and Cooper's Ferry Partnership.

The formal virtual ceremony for these awards will take place on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7 P.M. You can find more information about the event and the other award winners here.

About American Water

