American Water Works : Illinois American Water Lifts Conservation Measures for Customers in P...

Herod, Ill. - (March 1, 2021) - Illinois American Water has lifted the conservation notice to customers in Pope, Saline, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Illinois American Water serves a portion of these areas.

Water use is no longer restricted.

Mike Brown, operations superintendent, thanked customers for their assistance. He said, 'By following the mandatory conservation order, customers supported continued water service to homes and businesses. We really appreciate their efforts.'

While customers are no longer required to take conservation measures, they are reminded to use water wisely. Wise water use tips cans be found at www.illinoisamwater.com.

