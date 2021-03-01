American Water Works : Illinois American Water Lifts Conservation Measures for Customers in P...

Log in
American Water Works Company, Inc.

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
Illinois American Water Lifts Conservation Measures for Customers in P...

03/01/2021 | 01:12pm EST
Herod, Ill. - (March 1, 2021) - Illinois American Water has lifted the conservation notice to customers in Pope, Saline, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Illinois American Water serves a portion of these areas.

Water use is no longer restricted.

Mike Brown, operations superintendent, thanked customers for their assistance. He said, 'By following the mandatory conservation order, customers supported continued water service to homes and businesses. We really appreciate their efforts.'

While customers are no longer required to take conservation measures, they are reminded to use water wisely. Wise water use tips cans be found at www.illinoisamwater.com.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 18:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
