    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : Illinois American Water Replacing over 3,000 Feet of Water Main in Cit...

04/19/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
Farmington, Ill. (April 19, 2021) - Illinois American Water is investing approximately $635,000 to replace over 3,000 feet of water main in the City of Farmington. This investment supports reliable service to homes, businesses and fire hydrants.

The work will begin this month in the following areas:

  • North and South Cedar Street
  • West Cottonwood Street, between South Cedar Street and South Mill Street
  • South Mill Street
  • West Court Street, between Oak Street and Elmwood Road
  • Pleasant Street

Eric Larson, senior manager of operations, explained the company works to replace water mains annually to keep up with aging infrastructure. He referenced the latest results from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Report Card for America's Infrastructure, which supports increased investment in our nation's drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

Issued every four years since 2001, this year ASCE gave the nation's drinking water systems a C- and wastewater systems a D+ grade, among the worst condition of the categories of infrastructure systems studied.

Larson said, 'Illinois American Water sees the findings as more evidence for the need to move quickly on updating and maintaining water infrastructure to enhance the resiliency of the nation's water system for health, safety, and robust local economies.'

Since acquiring the City of Farmington's water system in April 2018, Illinois American Water has replaced about 10,000 feet of water main. This is part of the company's commitment to invest $5 million in the first five years of ownership. Investments were also made at the water treatment plant including upgraded electrical and security systems, installing a new high service pump, repairing the backup generator and replacing valves.

While construction is occurring motorist should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Customers affected by a main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water's customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to log on to the company's web self‐service portal at www.amwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers who do not have Internet access can contactthecustomerservicecenterat800‐422‐2782to update their contact information.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 20:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
