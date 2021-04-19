American Water Works : Illinois American Water Replacing over 3,000 Feet of Water Main in Cit...

Farmington, Ill. (April 19, 2021) - Illinois American Water is investing approximately $635,000 to replace over 3,000 feet of water main in the City of Farmington. This investment supports reliable service to homes, businesses and fire hydrants.

The work will begin this month in the following areas:

North and South Cedar Street

West Cottonwood Street, between South Cedar Street and South Mill Street

South Mill Street

West Court Street, between Oak Street and Elmwood Road

Pleasant Street

Eric Larson, senior manager of operations, explained the company works to replace water mains annually to keep up with aging infrastructure. He referenced the latest results from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Report Card for America's Infrastructure, which supports increased investment in our nation's drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

Issued every four years since 2001, this year ASCE gave the nation's drinking water systems a C- and wastewater systems a D+ grade, among the worst condition of the categories of infrastructure systems studied.

Larson said, 'Illinois American Water sees the findings as more evidence for the need to move quickly on updating and maintaining water infrastructure to enhance the resiliency of the nation's water system for health, safety, and robust local economies.'

Since acquiring the City of Farmington's water system in April 2018, Illinois American Water has replaced about 10,000 feet of water main. This is part of the company's commitment to invest $5 million in the first five years of ownership. Investments were also made at the water treatment plant including upgraded electrical and security systems, installing a new high service pump, repairing the backup generator and replacing valves.

While construction is occurring motorist should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

While construction is occurring motorist should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Customers affected by a main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps.

