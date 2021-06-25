American Water Works : Iowa American Water's Treatment Facility Team Celebrates Excellence in...

Employees reach 11-year safety milestone

DAVENPORT, IA (June 25, 2021) - Employees at Iowa American Water's East River Station Treatment Facility in Davenport recently celebrated an impressive safety milestone. Production and water quality employees at the company's East River Station Treatment Facility have worked eleven consecutive years or 4,015 days without experiencing any OSHA recordable incidents.

'This is a true testament to the professional and safety-conscious team we have,' said Brad Nielsen, vice president. 'Our East River Station team is committed not only to providing reliable, high quality water service to our customers in the Iowa Quad Cities but also to following all safety regulations and procedures to keep themselves, their co-workers and our neighbors and service communities safe.'

Iowa American Water conducts regular safety training for trenching and shoring, respiratory protection and confined spaces, machine guarding, personal protective equipment, lockout tag out, first aid, CPR, hazard communication, work zone safety, slips, trips and falls and other related topics. Employees also participate in facility and job site audits at every work site to ensure compliance with established workplace safety practices and participate in safety tabletop drills.

'This safety milestone means a lot to our entire team, but even more important is, at the end of their workday, our team members are going home in the same or better condition than when they started their workday. That is our number one priority,' Nielsen added. 'Not only are we committed to providing high-quality, reliable water and exceptional customer service but also to following all necessary safety procedures and receiving continuing education to ensure a safe work environment. Continued learning, safe behavior and a constant focus are key to keeping us safe, whether at the treatment plant, in the field, or when working water emergencies.'

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 213,000 people. For more information, visit www.iowaamwater.com and follow Iowa American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.