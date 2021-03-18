American Water Works : Kentucky American Water Reminds Community About Fire Hydrant Protocol

Fire Hydrant Access is Limited to Company and Fire Department Personnel

LEXINGTON, Ky., (March 16, 2021) - Kentucky American Water reminds the community that fire hydrants are critical parts of the water distribution system and as such, should not be opened by anyone other than authorized Kentucky American Water personnel and firefighters unless official permission has been obtained from the company.

Unauthorized use of a fire hydrant results in water used from the water system but not accounted for and can also result in damage to the hydrant and the underground water main to which it's connected. Fire hydrants owned and operated by Kentucky American Water include small, round 'sleeves' on their caps with language that helps discourage tampering and unauthorized usage. Using water from hydrants without authorization is theft.

If someone observes suspected unauthorized use of a fire hydrant, or a fire hydrant that is left open with water running from it without a firefighter or Kentucky American Water personnel present, citizens are encouraged to call 911 to report it.

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately half a million people. For more information, visit www.kentuckyamwater.com and follow Kentucky American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.