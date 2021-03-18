Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company, Inc.    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Kentucky American Water Reminds Community About Fire Hydrant Protocol

03/18/2021 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fire Hydrant Access is Limited to Company and Fire Department Personnel

LEXINGTON, Ky., (March 16, 2021) - Kentucky American Water reminds the community that fire hydrants are critical parts of the water distribution system and as such, should not be opened by anyone other than authorized Kentucky American Water personnel and firefighters unless official permission has been obtained from the company.

Unauthorized use of a fire hydrant results in water used from the water system but not accounted for and can also result in damage to the hydrant and the underground water main to which it's connected. Fire hydrants owned and operated by Kentucky American Water include small, round 'sleeves' on their caps with language that helps discourage tampering and unauthorized usage. Using water from hydrants without authorization is theft.

If someone observes suspected unauthorized use of a fire hydrant, or a fire hydrant that is left open with water running from it without a firefighter or Kentucky American Water personnel present, citizens are encouraged to call 911 to report it.

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately half a million people. For more information, visit www.kentuckyamwater.com and follow Kentucky American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
03:18pAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Kentucky American Water Reminds Community About Fire Hyd..
PU
01:39pAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.67 Million in Chath..
PU
12:10pILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER  : Replacing over 14,600 Feet of Water Main in Pekin
BU
03/17AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Illinois American Water Replacing over 14,600 Feet of Wa..
PU
03/17AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Illinois American Water Reminds Customers Leaks Can Run,..
PU
03/17AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Unit to Invest $10 Million in Peoria Water System
MT
03/16ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER  : Investing over $10 Million in Peoria Water System
BU
03/16AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Illinois American Water Investing over $10 Million in Pe..
PU
03/16AMERICAN WATER  : Donates $400,000 in Lab Equipment to Saint Louis University's ..
BU
03/16AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Indiana American Water Survey Finds Most Common Househol..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 016 M - -
Net income 2021 774 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 25 289 M 25 289 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,92x
EV / Sales 2022 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 160,47 $
Last Close Price 139,38 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-9.18%25 458
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED0.72%12 022
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.32%4 000
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.1.76%3 854
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.7.92%2 365
SJW GROUP-14.22%1 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ