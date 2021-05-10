American Water Works : Missouri American Water Pipe Replacement Project to Begin May 11

ST. JOSEPH, MO (May 10, 2021) - Missouri American Water will beginconstruction on another water system improvement project beginning May 11th. Approximately 1400feet of water pipe dating back to 1954 will be replaced, improving both water service reliability and fire protection.

The work will be taking place on 33rdfrom Bellview to Beck, and detours will be in place. Motorists traveling in and around this area need to proceed with caution and allow extra travel time.

'Our customers depend on us to deliver quality water and reliable service every day, said Jody Carlson, Senior Manager Missouri American Water. 'We must continue to invest in water system improvements to replace pipe that has outlived its useful life to limitservice interruptions.'

This is one of several water pipe replacement projects to be completed this year. There are approximately 700miles of pipe serving water to homes and businesses in the St. Joseph area.

This projectis expected to be complete in six weeks.

Traffic will be rerouted along 33rdfrom Bellviewto Beck near Coleman Elementary School

