    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
American Water Works : Missouri American Water Pipe Replacement Project to Begin May 11

05/10/2021 | 11:04am EDT
ST. JOSEPH, MO (May 10, 2021) - Missouri American Water will beginconstruction on another water system improvement project beginning May 11th. Approximately 1400feet of water pipe dating back to 1954 will be replaced, improving both water service reliability and fire protection.

The work will be taking place on 33rdfrom Bellview to Beck, and detours will be in place. Motorists traveling in and around this area need to proceed with caution and allow extra travel time.

'Our customers depend on us to deliver quality water and reliable service every day, said Jody Carlson, Senior Manager Missouri American Water. 'We must continue to invest in water system improvements to replace pipe that has outlived its useful life to limitservice interruptions.'

This is one of several water pipe replacement projects to be completed this year. There are approximately 700miles of pipe serving water to homes and businesses in the St. Joseph area.

This projectis expected to be complete in six weeks.

Traffic will be rerouted along 33rdfrom Bellviewto Beck near Coleman Elementary School

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more information, visit www.missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 15:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
