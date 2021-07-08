Log in
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : Missouri American Water invests $1.3 million in Mexico water main upgr...

07/08/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
MEXICO, MO. (July 8, 2021) - Missouri American Water will invest $1.3 million in water system improvements to enhance the reliability of water service to Mexico customers. Beginning in July, the utility will upgrade 5,800 feet of water mains through four projects.

'Our team of experts work hard to maintain and improve our water system to deliver high quality water service to the residents of Mexico,' said Patrick Kelley, manager of operations for Missouri American Water in Mexico. 'This year's investments further demonstrate our commitment to upgrade aging water pipes to support the public and economic health of our city.'

The four water main projects, which will replace and upsize the pipes, will enhance the reliability of water service Missouri American Water provides to customers in the Mexico District.

  • E. Holt-MLK-Lafayette is a project that will upgrade the existing 4-inch and 6-inch cast iron main with approximately 1,700 feet of 8-inch main:
    • East Holt St from Christy St Drive west 780-feet to Green Blvd
    • Martin Luther King Dr from East Holt St 590-feet to the park on MLK
    • Lafayette St 330-feet east from MLK tying back in past the existing hydrant. Including all crossings, hydrants, valves, and services within the scope of the project.
  • NS Rail Road is a project that will replace the existing 10-inch cast iron main installed in 1960 along the NS Rail Road with approximately 1,700 feet of 12-inch main to upgrade a main feed for our system delivery.
  • N. Jeffries St-Baker St-Cleveland St is a project that will upgrade the existing 2-inch cast iron main with approximately 1,800 feet of 8-inch main:
    • North Jeffries St from MacFarlane St Drive 650-feet to the end.
    • Baker Street from N. Jeffries St 700-feet east to N. Craig St.
    • Cleveland St from Baker St south 450-feet to MacFarlane St.
  • Olive Street is also a project that will replace the existing 2-inch cast iron main with approximately 525-feet of 8-inch main from W. High St. to Clay St. Including all crossings, hydrants, valves, and services within the scope of the project.

Work on these projects generally will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weather-pending, the projects are expected to be completed by late fall, with restoration of any disturbed land to be completed afterward.

During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. For more information, contact Missouri American Water at 866-430-0820.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more information, visit www.missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 18:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
