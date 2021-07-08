Log in
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : Missouri American Water invests $2.4 million in Jefferson City water m...

07/08/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (July 8, 2021) - Missouri American Water has initiated four projects to upgrade 10,500 feet of water main in Jefferson City, investing $2.4 million.

'Replacing aging pipes is a key component to continuing to provide clean, safe and reliable water to our customers in Jefferson City,' said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. 'These investments will help us to keep water flowing for both our current customers and for future generations.'

The four water main projects, which will replace and upsize the pipes, will enhance the reliability of water service Missouri American Water provides to customers in Jefferson City.

  • Industrial Drive (Phase I) is a project that will upgrade the existing 10-inch cast iron installed in 1954 with approximately 2,300 feet of 12-inch PVC along Industrial Drive from Jaycee Drive to Wilson Drive.
  • Industrial Drive (Phase II) is a project that will upgrade the existing 10-inch cast iron installed in 1954 with approximately 4,200 feet of 12-inch main along Industrial Drive from Wilson Drive to Hughes Street.
  • Green Berry Road is a project that will replace 6-inch cast iron originally installed in 1931 with approximately 2,000 feet of 8-inch main along Green Berry Road from Ellis Blvd to Payne Drive.
  • Jackson Street & Stadium Blvd is a project that will relocate and replace an 8-inch water main in cooperation with the new stadium complex at the Jefferson City High School, with approximately 1,800 feet of new main along Jackson Street from Woodlawn Avenue to Stadium Blvd. The project also includes replacing the existing 2-inch cast iron with 8-inch main on Stadium Blvd from Jackson Street to Adams Street.

'We know our customers and local businesses certainly appreciate it when we can make upgrades like this to minimize service disruptions like emergency main breaks,' said Brent Haas, operations manager for Missouri American Water in Jefferson City.

Work on these projects generally will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weather-pending, the projects are expected to be completed by late fall, with restoration of any disturbed land to be completed afterward.

During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. For more information, contact Missouri American Water at 866-430-0820.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more information, visit www.missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 18:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
