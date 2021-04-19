Log in
American Water Works : Missouri American Water to Replace 17,000 Feet of Water Main Along Nor...

04/19/2021 | 10:31am EDT
ST. LOUIS, MO (April 19, 2021) - Missouri American Water is replacing approximately 17,000 feet, or 3.2 miles, of water main in a project to improve St. Louis County's water system. This investment supports reliable service and supports enhanced water pressure to homes and fire hydrants.

'We are making investments that will support St. Louis County's water system for present and future generations,' said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. 'These projects help to prevent water loss from leaks while helping to provide adequate water flows for reliable service and fire protection.'

The work includes replacing water main along N. Ballas Road from Clayton Road to Dougherty Ferry Road. Traffic will be narrowed down to one lane along certain portions of N. Ballas Road during the 10-phase project.

Construction will begin April 19, 2021 and run through December 2021, Monday - Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. While construction is occurring, motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Missouri American Water will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Missouri American Water's customer notification system that contacts customers via phone, text, or email based on customer preferences.

Customers are encouraged to log on to the company's web self‐service portal at missouriamwater.com to enter or update their contact information and preferences.  Customers who do not have internet access can contact the customer service center at (866) 430-0820 to update their contact information.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more information, visit www.missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 14:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
